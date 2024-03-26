Key Takeaways
- Updated guides for Helldivers 2 on mission strategies, enemy tactics, items, and more.
- Tips on dealing with various enemies like Stalker Bugs, Hulks, and Chargers.
- Comprehensive guides on all items, weapons, armor, modules, and strategies in Helldivers 2.
Welcome, Helldivers!
Below is an updated list of all of Hardcore Gamer's guides for Helldivers 2. This list will be updated as our catalog of guides continues to grow, so check back here regularly for our new updates! Keep up the fight for democracy, Helldivers, and do your part!
Mission Guides
- What to Bring for “Eliminate Terminid Swarms” Missions
- Easiest Method for Destroying Spore Spewers and Radio Towers
Enemies Guides
- Stalker Bug Guide
- How to Fight Hulks
- Handling Bile Titans
- How To Deal With Chargers
- How To Deal With Shriekers
All Items Guides
- Arc Thrower Guide
- All Boosters
- All Modules
- All Stratagems
- All Capes
- All Helmets
- All Armor
- All Loadout Weapons
- All Primary Weapons
- All Grenades
- All Secondary Weapons
Miscellaneous Guides
- Best Tips for Navigating the Map
- Best Loadout for Clearing Nests and Fabricators
- Mech Guide: Level Requirement, How to Use and More
- Best Advanced Weaponry Strategems for Heavily Armored Enemies
- Sample Materials Guide
- 5 Tips for the Level 9 Difficulty: HELLDIVER
