They were once mythical beasts with videos popping up in the Helldivers community from random players that were treated with zeal and enthusiasm by the wider audience, much like the emergence of each new (alleged) bigfoot footage reel. Now its official. The flying Terminids (classified as Shriekers) are here to stay and wreak havoc upon any unsuspecting foursome operating on their turf. In reality, it was only ever a matter of time considering the Shriekers did appear in the distant background of the game's boxart.

This new threat now demands that players improvise their tactics as they must watch both the ground-level threat and the one coming from the skies. So, now the question is: are these new Terminids really a monstrous threat or is taking them out like shooting clay pigeons or swatting flies? The answer is definitely in the former category, as these flying bugs can potentially one-shot unshielded Helldivers if they're not careful. So what are some of the best ways to deal with the Shrieker threat?

Where There are Shriekers, There's A Nest

If Shriekers begin descending upon your band of misfits like Wicked Witch's flying monkeys, they're always coming from somewhere. That "somewhere" is a nest that isn't all that dissimilar from a Spore Spewer. The difference is that their nest often contains multiple (fungal?) trees with glowing orange orbs instead of the one you typically see with a Spore Spewer. You must destroy all of them to eliminate the nest. If you happen to spot the nest from a distance, you can also take it out before the Shriekers cause too much trouble. Just know that firing one shot in its direction, however, will be akin to kicking a hornet's nest.

Eliminating The Nest

Like anything in Helldivers 2, there are multiple ways to skin a Terminid. Destroying a Shrieker nest is no different. But you must be thoughtful in your approach.

The Longshot : The absolute best method for destroying a nest is pulverizing it from a wide distance. This way, you're not in Shrieker territory, and you can prepare for any Shriekers that eventually make their way to you after having their home disturbed. If you spot the nest that looks like 2 or 3 giant mushrooms with glowing orange orbs in the distance, here are a few options for you: Recoilless Rifle: Take a few shots at each of the trees with this bad boy. The Recoilless Rifle has a massive range. You can target the nest from what feels like a mile away. Exosuit Missiles: The missiles from an Exosuit also seem to have a massive range. So, you can practically snipe the nest from a distance. Be warned, if Shriekers approach while you're in the Exosuit, they can destroy you in one nasty swoop if you're not careful. Other Mid-Range Support Weapons: With these weapons, you might have to get closer than the wide distance you can afford with the Recoilless Rifle and Exosuit. However, the Expendable Anti-Tank Missile , Spear , and Grenade Launcher are a few other great options for maintaining a distance.

Up-close & Personal : There's a possibility that you won't have any of the above support weapons at your disposal, either because you didn't select these stratagems or because you lost them and there's a cooldown period. In that case, you will need to get close to the nest to stop the steady flow of death from above stalking you and your team. Orbital & Eagle Strikes : Well placed Orbital and Eagle strikes will get the job done. Even an Orbital Laser should be able to target these trees. However, it's difficult knowing what the Orbital Laser will choose to go after when the chaos begins. However, tossing one of these in the nest is the next best option. It still affords you some distance from the nest, but not much. Impact Grenades : All explosive grenades will work, but Impact Grenades afford you a level of accuracy as they detonate upon... well, impact, instead of bouncing around. These tree-like nests can be decimated with a well-thrown grenade that affords you a quick in-and-out approach. Hellbomb : This might be the most painful option as a quick "in-and-out" strategy isn't viable here. It requires you to go into the center of the nest and call in a Hellbomb that you must activate manually. If push comes to shove, and no stratagems or grenades are at your disposal, you'll always be able to call in a Hellbomb if you're right on target. Just know that you'll be sweating bullets as you wait for it drop and try to activate the device.

: There's a possibility that you won't have any of the above support weapons at your disposal, either because you didn't select these stratagems or because you lost them and there's a cooldown period. In that case, you will need to get close to the nest to stop the steady flow of death from above stalking you and your team.

Combatting Shriekers

Fans of shooters have long been annoyed by the cumbersome task of hitting flying targets that tend to zip around in the air. Shriekers are no different. However, you'll get the opportunity to fire at them dead on as they prime themselves to swoop down and attack you. As previously stated, Shriekers have been known to "one-shot" kill Helldivers with full health bars (but no shield). So, they're not to be trifled with - especially as there are many angling for a lump of Helldiver flesh. So, having the best weapons at your disposal is crucial. If you fear a potential Shrieker invasion when descending onto a planet, be sure to consider packing these items for the trip:

Breaker Spray&Pay Shotgun: This weapon is a magnificent tool in your fight against shriekers. "Spray" is quite literally in the name, and this shotgun is fully automatic and fires shell after shell rapidly. It's perfect for spraying into clusters of Shriekers hovering above you. No real marksmanship is required, and it will shred the wings off of those nasty little devils.

Flamethrower : It might go without saying, but a flamethrower creates a stream of death that also doesn't require a great amount of skill. Burn those bugs to a crisp.

Arc Thrower : Believe it or not, this weapon can be rather handy as it targets one enemy and strings to another. Since the Shriekers fly in packs, they're always close to one of their own.

: Believe it or not, this weapon can be rather handy as it targets one enemy and strings to another. Since the Shriekers fly in packs, they're always close to one of their own. Scoped Weaponry: For those who enjoy the first-person viewpoint, there is a benefit to having a scoped weapon that can assist when targeting these awful bugs. If you know how to handle scoped weaponry well, then this may be the better option for you.

The key to fighting Shriekers is to always keep moving. Sure, you could say that for just about any enemy in Helldivers 2, however, Shriekers do tend to miss moving targets when dive bombing whereas other bugs have been known to catch up with their prey despite their attempts to run. Divebomb attacks can be devastating, so you'll want to avoid them at all costs.

Now that you're equipped with the knowledge to defeat Shriekers, get out there and swat some flies... for democracy!