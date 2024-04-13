Key Takeaways Experiment with a variety of weapons to suit your combat style.

Choose which factions to fight for varied gameplay experiences.

Respect multiplayer etiquette to ensure everyone has a good time.

Like any good game, Helldivers 2 is all about having fun in your own way. Whether you're flying solo or jumping into the chaos of multiplayer, here's how you can get the most out of your gameplay experience, respecting both your preferences and those of others.

1. Choose Your Arsenal

Feel free to experiment with various weapons and strategems. The game is designed to accommodate a wide range of combat styles, from stealthy snipers to front-line brawlers. Pick what feels right for you, and don’t be afraid to mix it up to keep the game feeling fresh and exciting.

Related All Modules | Helldivers 2 If you enjoy using Stratagems, why not make them more potent?

2. Pick Your Battles

You have the freedom to choose which factions to fight against. Each faction has unique challenges and tactics, so go after the ones that intrigue you the most or switch between them for varied gameplay.

Close

3. Embrace Your Tactics

If you have a favorite strategy, like Brasch Tactics, go for it! However, be open to trying new approaches, especially when playing with others who might bring fresh ideas to the table.

4. Engage With Objectives

Helldivers 2 is packed with primary and secondary objectives along with points of interest that you can explore at your own pace. You can opt to do as many or as few as you like. The game's flexibility allows you to shape your missions around your goals and time.

5. Communication Is Key

Always feel free to ask questions if something is unclear, and likewise, be ready to assist others if they’re seeking help. Sharing knowledge and tips can make the game more enjoyable for everyone involved.

Don't be weird and tell new players to play on different difficulties. You look bad.

Multiplayer Etiquette

When playing Helldivers 2 in a group setting, especially with random players or in matchmaking scenarios, consider the following to ensure everyone has a good time:

Expect Chaos : Friendly fire and chaotic deaths are part of the game’s design to encourage teamwork. Laugh off the accidents and don’t sweat the small stuff.

: Friendly fire and chaotic deaths are part of the game’s design to encourage teamwork. Laugh off the accidents and don’t sweat the small stuff. Play Your Part : Remember that in multiplayer, not everyone will share your play style. Be respectful of how others choose to engage with the game.

: Remember that in multiplayer, not everyone will share your play style. Be respectful of how others choose to engage with the game. Hosting and Joining : If you join another player’s game, respect their role as the host. Conversely, if you’re hosting, allow your teammates to play their own way. Suggestions are welcome, but avoid imposing your preferences.

: If you join another player’s game, respect their role as the host. Conversely, if you’re hosting, allow your teammates to play their own way. Suggestions are welcome, but avoid imposing your preferences. Resource Sharing : Be considerate when it comes to shared resources like resupplies. Don’t monopolize the supplies—what benefits one should ideally help the entire team.

: Be considerate when it comes to shared resources like resupplies. Don’t monopolize the supplies—what benefits one should ideally help the entire team. Team Dynamics : Collected resources count for the whole squad, so cooperative play also extends to collecting items. Avoid conflicts over loot, as it diminishes the overall mission rewards.

: Collected resources count for the whole squad, so cooperative play also extends to collecting items. Avoid conflicts over loot, as it diminishes the overall mission rewards. Touch Grass: If you find yourself getting upset by your teammates' mistakes, remember that this is a game that we all played to pay. It's okay to take breaks when the game is upsetting you, but it's never okay to lash out at others.

The True Spirit of Helldivers 2

Ultimately, Helldivers 2 is about the wild, fun, and sometimes frustrating moments that come with daring extractions and overwhelming enemy encounters. Enjoy the highs and the lows, and always keep the core objective in mind: have fun.

Remember, there’s no single “right” way to play Helldivers 2. Your experience should be as unique as your gameplay style, so gear up, dive in, and enjoy the adventure in whatever way you find most fulfilling!