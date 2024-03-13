Weapons are the tools of the trade in the business of liberating planes besieged by the Terminid and Automaton hordes. There are many a handful of weapon types that you can outfit your Helldiving avatar with. It's up to you to select the weapon that best suits your playstyle.

Do you prefer rapid-fire ballistics? Or do you prefer more tactical weapons that pack a punch with every shot. Answering that question might mean the difference between selecting a Liberator Assault Rifle or a Breaker Shotgun. You must also select a sidearm and a grenade option. It's like dining at an exquisite restaurant with a hefty menu. But you must, of course, pay for access to these weapons with your own Helldiver's blood. You'll have to earn your way to an expansive arsenal. Below is a look at all of the weapon options currently available.

Icon

Name

Damage

Fire Rate

Capacity

helldivers-2-missing-icon

MP-98 Knight

50

1380

50

helldivers-2-jar-5-dominator-2

JAR-5 Dominator

200

250

15

helldivers-2-sg-225ie-breaker-incendiary-2

SG-225IE Breaker Incendiary

180

300

25

helldivers-2-ar-23e-liberator-explosive-2

AR-23E Liberator Explosive

55

320

30

helldivers-2-plas-1-scorcher-2

PLAS-1 Scorcher

100

250

15

helldivers-2-sg-225sp-breaker-spraypray-2

SG-225SP Breaker Spray&Pray

192

330

26

helldivers-2-sg-8s-slugger-2

SG-8S Slugger

280

80

16

helldivers-2-r-63cs-diligence-counter-sniper-2

R-63CS Diligence Counter Sniper

128

350

15

helldivers-2-ar-23p-liberator-penetrator-2

AR-23P Liberator Penetrator

45

640

30

helldivers-2-las-5-scythe-2

LAS-5 Scythe

300/s

helldivers-2-sg-225-breaker-2

SG-225 Breaker

330

300

13

helldivers-2-smg-37-defender-2

SMG-37 Defender

70

520

45

helldivers-2-r-63-diligence-2

R-63 Diligence

112

350

20

helldivers-2-sg-8-punisher-2

SG-8 Punisher

405

80

16

helldivers-2-ar-23-liberator-2

AR-23 Liberator

55

640

45

helldivers-2-p-4-senator-2

P-4 Senator

150

200

6

helldivers-2-p-19-redeemer-2

P-19 Redeemer

60

1100

31

helldivers-2-missing-icon

P-2 Peacemaker

60

900

15

helldivers-2-g-10-incendiary-2

G-10 Incendiary

150

helldivers-2-g-3-smoke-2

G-3 Smoke

0

helldivers-2-g-16-impact-2

G-16 Impact

400

helldivers-2-g-6-frag-2

G-6 Frag

250

helldivers-2-g-12-high-explosive-2

G-12 High Explosive

400