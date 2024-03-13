Weapons are the tools of the trade in the business of liberating planes besieged by the Terminid and Automaton hordes. There are many a handful of weapon types that you can outfit your Helldiving avatar with. It's up to you to select the weapon that best suits your playstyle.

Do you prefer rapid-fire ballistics? Or do you prefer more tactical weapons that pack a punch with every shot. Answering that question might mean the difference between selecting a Liberator Assault Rifle or a Breaker Shotgun. You must also select a sidearm and a grenade option. It's like dining at an exquisite restaurant with a hefty menu. But you must, of course, pay for access to these weapons with your own Helldiver's blood. You'll have to earn your way to an expansive arsenal. Below is a look at all of the weapon options currently available.