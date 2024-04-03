Quick Links Brand New Planetary Hazards Added To Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 has been chugging along nice and smoothly throughout the last couple of months, and with players recently liberating Malevolent Creek, Arrowhead Studios has now shipped a brand-new patch for players.

This new update is rather exciting for loyal servants to democracy, as it has not only increased the level cap to 150, but it's also added some new features to some of the pre-existing planets.

Here's what you need to know.

Brand New Planetary Hazards Added To Helldivers 2

Update 01.000.200 has now been released live into Helldivers 2, and players will want to check out all the new content and fixes that the team has been working on since the last update. While some of you will be grinding away at levels until you reach the new level cap of 150, most of us will be trying to dodge the new planetary hazards.

These come in the form of blizzards and sandstorms, which are going to occur on certain planets, such as snow covered planets will experience blizzards and vice versa. This adds to the already problematic metor showers that have been plaguing players matches over the last month or so, and we suspect these new planets are also going to do the same.

This recent patch from the team over at Helldivers 2 is the one of the largest to date, as it adds numerous features such as more buffs and nerfs for players to dive into. Some of these include the following to main weapons.

Arc Thrower: fixed charging inconsistencies; it will now always take 1s to charge a shot.

Arc Thrower: reduced distance from 50m to 35m.

Arc Thrower: increased stagger force.

Guard Dog: now restores full ammo from supply boxes.

APW-1 Anti-Materiel Rifle

Breaker Incendiary: damage per bullet increased from 15 per bullet to 20 per bullet.

Fire damage per tick increased by 50% (from all sources).

AR-23P Liberator Penetrator

JAR-5 Dominator

Dominator: increased stagger.

R-63CS Diligence Counter Sniper

SG-8S Slugger

Slugger: reduced damage from 280 to 250.

Slugger: reduced demolition force.

Slugger: fixed armor penetration tag in the menu.

Slugger, Liberator Concussive, Senator: fixed incorrect armor penetration tags in the menu.

GR-8 Recoilless Rifle

Spear: increased the number of missiles you restore from supply boxes from 1 to 2.

Heavy Machine Gun: the highest fire rate mode reduced from 1200 rpm to a more moderate 950.

Be sure to dive into Hell, and check out what has changed via here.