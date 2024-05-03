It's that time once again for Helldivers everywhere. It seems that the development team behind Helldivers 2 , Arrowhead, is continuing a monthly trend of releasing a new premium warbond for Helldivers to claim for their arsenal. The latest and greatest is the Polar Patriots Warbond which is set to launch on May 9th. As always, players will have a few new armors, helmets, capes, weapons, and other assorted goodies to look forward to with this package. Also, you can expect that the "cost of entry" trend will continue requiring players to fork over 1,000 Super Credits for access to this suite of combat gear. So, now the question is: what can we expect to gain from the warbond?

Here's a glance at all the items Helldivers can hope to uncover in this premium warbond. Remember: access to warbonds is unlimited. Unlike the season pass convention of other online titles, you will always be able to take your time unlocking the goods in each premium warbond. There is no pressure to claim everything within a certain time period.

Warbond Armor

CW-36 Winter Warrior "Blend into snowy environments with perfect camouflage. The enemy will never see you coming, until it's far too late. Ah the sweet smell of stealth." This armor's passive boost is Servo-assisted. Medium Armor: CW-22 Kodiak “Thoroughly pressure-tested by patriotic volunteers as part of the Test Subjects for Super Earth Citizen Advancement Programme. Their sacrifice shall not be forgotten." This armor's passive boost is Forified. Heavy Armor: CW-4 Arctic Ranger "Features a nifty utility belt boasting handy pockets that can be filled with any number of things – pocket knives, mementoes, interesting rocks, Terminid tentacles, bits of bots, etc." This armor's passive boost is Scout

Warbond Primary Weapons

AR-61 Tenderizer "A real tentacle-tearer. This high calibre assault rifle has awesome stopping power but limited magazine size, so make each shot count. Unpatriotic 'banter' shots are not advisable." SMG-72 Pummeler "A slower rate of fire than your other SMGs but these concussive rounds will leave your enemies dazed, confused, and still very ugly. Good things come to Helldivers who wait." PLAS-101 Purifier "Set the trap. Hold the trigger. Let them charge at you. Smile. They’re getting closer. Smile again. Closer. Smile. Closer. Smile. Closer… and release the trigger. S.P.L.A.T. The longer you can hold your nerve, and the trigger, the bigger the damage."

Warbond Secondary Weapons and Utility Booster

G-13 Incendiary Impact "Don’t waste time reading the instructions, lob it at the enemy and run. This thing detonates on impact and ignites the area in white phosphorus, so make sure you – and your allies – are not standing around having a chat." P-113 Verdict "The guys in R&D love this one. Gas-operated, semi-automatic, and chambers the largest centrefire cartridge of any lunpistol of its kind. 'Rapid Deliberation', they call it. Quick-draw to look cool in front of your squad." Motivational Shocks "Literally shocks Helldivers back into action after being hit and slowed by sneaky, unjust attacks like the revolting bug acid vomit. Won’t help you much with area effects like EMS strikes, though."

Accessories

Dissident's Nightmare Banner & Cape

Pinions of Everlasting Glory Banner & Cape

Order of the Venerated Ballot Banner & Cape

Call the Helldivers Emote

Distribute Ballots Emote

Mime Instrumentation Emote

Since the release of Helldivers 2 on February 8, 2024, developer Arrowhead has supplied a steady stream of content and an ever-evolving virtual war front to keep players engaged and immersed in the online multiplayer experience. Polar Patriots is just another step in expanding this increasingly popular title. Collect those Super Credits and get ready for more come May 9th.