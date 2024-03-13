All Primary Weapons within Helldivers can be obtained by simply going through the grind. Earn Medals by completing missions and acquire a new arsenal from the Helldivers Mobilize Warbond pages or the Premium Warbond pages on offer. There are various options ranging from Assault Rifles, Shotguns, and Submachine guns to Laser weapons that could bore a hole in the side of Charger. Below is a comprehensive list of options you can find in Helldivers 2. Click on the weapon for more details.

Icon

Name

Damage

Fire Rate

Capacity

helldivers-2-missing-icon

MP-98 Knight

50

1380

50

helldivers-2-jar-5-dominator-2

JAR-5 Dominator

200

250

15

helldivers-2-sg-225ie-breaker-incendiary-2

SG-225IE Breaker Incendiary

180

300

25

helldivers-2-ar-23e-liberator-explosive-2

AR-23E Liberator Explosive

55

320

30

helldivers-2-plas-1-scorcher-2

PLAS-1 Scorcher

100

250

15

helldivers-2-sg-225sp-breaker-spraypray-2

SG-225SP Breaker Spray&Pray

192

330

26

helldivers-2-sg-8s-slugger-2

SG-8S Slugger

280

80

16

helldivers-2-r-63cs-diligence-counter-sniper-2

R-63CS Diligence Counter Sniper

128

350

15

helldivers-2-ar-23p-liberator-penetrator-2

AR-23P Liberator Penetrator

45

640

30

helldivers-2-las-5-scythe-2

LAS-5 Scythe

300/s

helldivers-2-sg-225-breaker-2

SG-225 Breaker

330

300

13

helldivers-2-smg-37-defender-2

SMG-37 Defender

70

520

45

helldivers-2-r-63-diligence-2

R-63 Diligence

112

350

20

helldivers-2-sg-8-punisher-2

SG-8 Punisher

405

80

16

helldivers-2-ar-23-liberator-2

AR-23 Liberator

55

640

45