All Primary Weapons within Helldivers can be obtained by simply going through the grind. Earn Medals by completing missions and acquire a new arsenal from the Helldivers Mobilize Warbond pages or the Premium Warbond pages on offer. There are various options ranging from Assault Rifles, Shotguns, and Submachine guns to Laser weapons that could bore a hole in the side of Charger. Below is a comprehensive list of options you can find in Helldivers 2. Click on the weapon for more details.