Helldivers 2 has a variety of hard enemies to deal with. From gigantic robots with flamethrower arms to acid spewing titan bugs. But there is one bug that might give any veteran player a harder time than the other enemies. The Stalker bugs are a big source of pain for Helldivers new and old. Stalkers have the health, speed, range, and damage to be a terrifying foe to run into on the battlefield.

They have a ranged attack that pushes the player away while also possessing high damage melee attacks. Stalkers will run a Helldiver down and knock them over before cutting them to pieces. When sustaining enough damage, they will jump away and activate camouflage, making these bugs hard to squash.

Killing The Stalkers

There is no real efficient way to kill these bugs outright. Most weapons aren’t going to one-shot the buggers, they have just enough health to run straight to the player of their choice to bully. You can use some orbital stratagems to get the immediate kill, but this is going to be a very high risk. By the time the orbital strikes land the Stalker will be right up on you, so make sure you’re careful. Overall, the most tried and true method for dealing with Stalkers is concentrated democracy among the squad of Helldivers on a mission is to stick together and focus fire on these bugs until you can eradicate their nest. However, if you do find yourself alone, a clean Orbital Railcannon Strike or Oribital Laser might be able to help you gain some reprieve from their assault.

10000 Orbital Railcannon Strike Stratagem Orbital Strike ►▼▲▼◄ 20 1 Sec Unlimited 210 Sec Orbital Cannons Orbital A high-velocity railcannon round fired at the largest target in close proximity to the beacon. Targeting is automatic. Orbital Railcannon Strike A high-velocity railcannon round fired at the largest target in close proximity to the beacon. Targeting is automatic.

10000 Orbital Laser Stratagem Orbital Strike ►▲◄▲►◄ 15 2 Sec 3 300 Sec Orbital Cannons Orbital The Destroyer's laser cannon will sweep over the designated area, vaporizing all targets within the effective radius. Orbital Laser The Destroyer's laser cannon will sweep over the designated area, vaporizing all targets within the effective radius.

Preventing More Stalkers

The best way to kill Stalkers is actually just preventing them from spawning anymore. You can gun down as many as you want, but sooner or later you’ll be dealing with so many that it’s almost impossible to kill them all without losing requisition slips. When looking at a mission brief, you’ll be able to see if there is a secondary objective attached to the mission. A Stalker Lair as the secondary objective is going to be your heads up on dealing with Stalkers.

Finding Stalker Lairs

After dropping into your mission and identifying that it’s a Stalker infested hole of death and destruction, you want to look for a Radar Station. Finding their lair will be extremely hard as they are hidden on your map, and they typically blend in with the environment. Finding a Radar Station will give away the Stalker Lair position and put a marker on the map. Once you eliminate the lair, Stalkers will no longer show up to cause you anymore trouble on the mission.

The most efficient way to deal with these bugs is not to face them head-on while alone, unless you absolutely have to. You must locate their home and eradicate any future versions of them that might appear, and then take out the remaining ones on the map.