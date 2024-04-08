Key Takeaways Avoid bringing Flamethrower, LAS-5 Scythe, and LAS-7 Dagger against Automatons. They're not as effective against the Automatons.

Consider primary weapons like the AR-23P Liberator or PLAS-1 Scorcher, and stratagems like EAT-17 or LAS-99 Quasar Cannon.

Experiment with different weapon combinations to find the most effective loadout against Automatons in Helldivers 2.

Fighting the Automatons in Helldivers 2 can be quite a daunting task when trying to help liberate planets that they’ve occupied. Automatons are a much different enemy type to fight against compared to the Terminids. They have a ton of ranged abilities and can track you at a fierce rate. So, what do you need to do to fight them? This will ultimately be left up to the player and what they prefer to use as a loadout, but some weapons are going to be a hindrance and cause more harm than good.

What Not to Bring

There are a few weapons in Helldivers 2 that you just don’t want to bring to fight the robot menace. The Flamethrower, LAS-5 Scythe, and LAS-7 Dagger aren’t going to be your best bet against the automatons. While the Scythe and Dagger might do the job with the lower-ranked enemies, they just don’t have what it takes when taking on the more threatening enemies.

As stratagems go, if you want to bring something that will pack a significant punch, the Flamethrower isn’t going to be the best choice here either. I don’t think that the Autocannon or Arc Thrower are helpful in the later difficulties of the game, but early on they might help take out Automatons. The Recoilless Rifle will work but will be hard to run with due to the long reload time and backpack required for ammo, as well as on those harder difficulties.

Primary and Secondary Weapons to Bring

The good news is that there are more good weapons and stratagems to bring than there are bad. Plenty of weapons provide the extra democratic spice we need to fight the Automatons. On the level 9 difficulty, I had the best luck with medium armor penetrating primary weapons, like the AR-23P Liberator, SG-8S Slugger, or the JAR-5 Dominator . One other primary weapon to use is the PLAS-1 Scorcher , which is very strong against Automatons. Secondary weapons are limited and almost all of them suit the Automatons just fine. The only exception is the LAS-7 Dagger as it doesn’t do the damage output that the rest can.

Stratagems to Bring

Equipment stratagems are not limited other than the Flamethrower and Arc Thrower. There are some best suited for the job like I stated earlier, but it’s up to the player using them, of course. Some solid equipment support stratagems are the EAT-17 Expendable Anti-Tank , APW-1 Anti-Materiel Rifle , and the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon. These three will hit hard and the Anti-Materiel rifle is capable of instantly killing some of the bigger Automatons with a headshot. For personal protection, the Shield Generator Pack is also very nice to keep yourself alive for just a few more moments.

For the aerial support stratagems, you still want to stick with those big bombs. The Eagle 500KG Bomb is good against almost everything in Helldivers 2 for now, and with the appropriate upgrades, you can bring 2 at a time before the Eagle is out of bombs. An Orbital Laser and the Orbital Railcannon Strike are also a very welcome choice to bring into an Automaton fight. If you’re looking for another type of aerial support, you can use the Eagle Smoke Strike or the Orbital Smoke Strike to get out of a pinch, but something with more offensive abilities might be favored among most players.

Bringing the right weapons for the fight is a big part of what makes Helldivers 2 special, the loadout you use for Terminids might not be the best choice for the Automatons. Try out different combinations and make sure you are comfortable with what you bring into each fight.