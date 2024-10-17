Treyarch has fully revealed every multiplayer map, mode, and Operator available to players when the game launches next week.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is now a week away from its launch, and Treyarch continues to drop new info about the game. While we had some idea about what the launch experience would look like (i.e. 12 Core and 4 Face-Off maps), the studio had not put out a full list of game modes or available Operators at launch. Now, we know exactly what we'll be playing when we boot up Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on October 25.

A Suite of Classic Game Modes

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches with a series of classic game modes fans should be quite familiar with alongside a brand-new mode, Kill Order. In Kill Order players must take down the enemy's High Value Target (HVT) all while protecting their own HVT. To keep games active, HVT kills earn bonus points for the team. Other than that, the game modes available at launch are quite typical and split between Core, Hardcore, and Alternate (i.e. 6v6 Face Off on very small maps) game modes:

Team Deathmatch (6v6 & Face Off)

Domination (6v6 & Face Off)

Search & Destroy (6v6)

Kill Confirmed (6v6 & Face Off)

Free-for-All (8)

Hardpoint (6v6)

Gunfight (2v2)

Headquarters (6v6)

Kill Order (6v6 & Face Off)

Control (6v6)

In addition to these game modes, Treyarch is bringing back the Training Course for players to master Omnimovement, Firing Range to test their loadouts before a match, and the Theater Mode to replay their favorite moments.

Every Launch Map

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches with 16 multiplayer maps, though only 12 of them are playable in the Core modes. The remaining four are tiny Strike maps designed for the Face Off modes. All launch maps are small to medium-sized and designed to be traditional three-lanes. The 16 maps are: