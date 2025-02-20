The hero shooter genre isn't losing any ground even if numerous servers shut some games down for good. It's not much of a surprise seeing as the incredibly popular titles like Overwatch, Apex and Valorant dominate the landscape.

But it wouldn’t be fair to put the blame solely on popular titles. Some smaller or otherwise newer hero shooters never stood a chance whether it’s because of poor design or simple boredom. These dead-in-the-water hero shooters are prime examples of how the genre doesn’t always strike gold.

8 Concord

Server Shutdown: September 2024

Concord
Platform(s) PC, PS5
Released August 23, 2024
Developer(s) Firewalk Studios

Yes, let's get this one out of the way. Concord flatlined before it ever really got a chance. It had aliens, guns and the perfect match of features to succeed as Sony's answer to bigger hero shooter titles. But with its poor initial sales and less-than-stellar reviews, Sony shut it all down after a brief run.

Such a reaction is a shame since the show Secret Level proved just how interesting the lore within Concord could be if given room to expand. It's a further disappointment that none of that was found in the game itself, which came across as more empty than anything. Who knows what could have happened if the game had been given the room to adapt, grow and find its audience?

7 Crucible

Server Shutdown: October/November 2020

Crucible
Platform(s) PC
Released May 21, 2020
Developer Relentless Studios

Crucible was Amazon dipping its toes into game development and it just didn't work. It blended quite a few elements that seemed cherry-picked to make it a standard hero shooter, but being standard may be one of the major issues. Not much stood out to make Crucible into a memorable title to gain and keep an audience.

Sure, it had the unique feature of lacking any type of tank or healer characters. It was kind of fun to have to search for healing items rather than rely on a specific teammate, but that's where any excitement fizzled out. Amazon aimed high with this one, but they didn't stick the landing as we're left with something a tad forgettable compared to everything else out there.

6 Rocket Arena

Server Shutdown: March 2024

Rocket Arena
Platform(s) Xbox One PS4, PC
Released July 13, 2020
Developer(s) Final Strike Games

Rocket Arena launched with cross-platform compatibility, opening it up to more gamers, and even that wasn't enough to keep it alive. A 3v3 hero shooter, it came with ten maps, ten characters all sporting unique abilities and various game modes. As the title implies, your initial weapon is a rocket launcher, but you can get other items during the match. Who doesn't like shooting rockets all the time? Yet it still died.

One issue for some players was the paywall seeing as the major hero shooters are free-to-play, but the F2P model doesn't guarantee success. The game also saw complaints about poor or unbalanced matchmaking whether in PvP or against AI. The fate of Rocket Arena can boil down to people simply wanting to play something else.

5 Lemnis Gate

Server Shutdown: July 2023

Out of the hero shooters we can't play anymore, Lemnis Gate took a distinct approach with its time loop mechanic. If you strategize correctly, you can aid a teammate in something they've yet to do in the game. It was different from your usual run-and-gun style of playing and yet it still landed in the same graveyard as others.

Lemnis Gate had a solid start first launching on Xbox Game Pass before branching out, but even with the unique approach, it didn't look different. There was a generic style to the characters that allowed them to blend too well into the background. The genre is heavy enough that some players simply need a lot more to keep their attention.

4 Second Wave

Server Shutdown: June 2024

Second Wave had everything needed to leave its mark on the hero shooter landscape. It had clean and vibrant anime character designs, while the combat was straightforward but fun, and included three enjoyable game modes. It just never left Early Access and didn't survive long enough to gain an audience.

Compared to other failed hero shooters, Second Wave lost its chance due mainly to outside forces rather than direct problems with the game. Yes, some expensive micro-transactions turned people away, but the game lost its footing when the entire studio shut down.

3 Battleborn

Server Shutdown: January 2021

Battleborn has to be one of the most unlucky hero shooters as it was released around the same time as Overwatch. And we all know which game came out on top. If you ever had the chance to jump into Battleborn, you'd know just how different it was, though. The marketing didn't portray it that way, however, which seemed to contribute to it not doing so well.

But poor marketing isn't the only problem that plagued Battleborn. It had diverse characters, but you couldn't access them all. Also, it had more MOBA elements than anything else, which could easily turn away people who expected a straight-up hero shooter.

If you never got the chance to experience Battleborn, you can always check out the Reborn mod created by some dedicated fans trying to give the game a revival.

2 PWND

Server Shutdown: 2022