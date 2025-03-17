Hero's Hand is a newly announced indie game that will blend poker with fantasy RPG roguelite elements when it launches for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2026. There will be an RPG levelling system that unlocks more inventory slots and upgraded spirit weapons for each run.

An Adventure Awaits

Developer Villain Games announced Hero's Hand during the Day of the Devs 2025 event. It has us slaying monsters, while using and navigating around playing cards. We take on the role of the Knight of Spades and try to save the land of Carduia from horrible monsters in a rogue-like fashion. We'll moving around a board picking up cards, and then trying to play the best poker play possible with what we collect. The Steam page says our "strategies, fortunes, items, weapons, and armor come together to form a unique run experience each time, as [we] thwart larger and more over-the-top creatures in [our] efforts to face death and save the world."

The hand types you create determine the spirit weapon you equip. You can also find armor and weapons to find along the journey. Relics can also be picked up and the Steam page says they "enhance your build through powerful interactions." The developer, however, warns potential players that "obtaining a relic may cost you more than a smattering of gold."

Villain Games previously developed the iOS shooter Archetype.

Leveling Up Rewards You

As you level up, you'll be able to unlock inventory slots, more starting gold, Fortune buffs, and the ability to upgrade your spirit weapons. As you keep committing to runs, there will be more options for you request in Hero's Hand. As you proceed, you'll encounter mini-quests and puzzles that will unlock rare items and fortunes that can't be bought. Your Carduniapedia will also be filled out as you encounter new scenarios with each run.

The Steam page lists the following content in the game:

180+ Fortunes that buff your characters.

60+ Scrolls and Potions to help in combat.

60+ unique combat encounters.

30+ lore infused mystery spots to explore with choose your own adventure-style gameplay.

Randomized runs keep the game fresh and fun, updates will bring more to the table!

This will be Villain Games' first title on console and PC when Hero's Hand launches in 2026. As you wait for the game's release, you can try out other roguelike titles, such as Hades, Risk of Rain 2, and Slay the Spire.