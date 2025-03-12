It's time to dust off that PlayStation VR2, unless you've been playing it on PC. There is now another reason to plug it back into the PlayStation 5 as HITMAN World of Assassination is coming. During today's VR Games Showcase, viewers bared witness to new VR gameplay for the immersive stealth game. Revealed in 4K HDR, you will be able to experience the best of HITMAN 1, HITMAN 2 and HITMAN 3. It will release on March 27, just a few weeks away. Those that own the game can upgrade to PS VR2 content for $9.99. It will not be a free upgrade.

HITMAN World of Assassination has seen a plethora of content since its release, which was an early adopter this generation. The PS VR2 release will support the original main campaign that features 22 unique locations. On top of this, a wide variety of VR-specific mechanics will be implemented into the game. These include picking locks, turning on generators, or knocking out two guards at once.

The PS VR2 release will support the original main campaign that features 22 unique locations.

The immersion factor will increase along with the intuitiveness of the game. Being in first person and having more options to do things while actually using your hands is a game changer. You will be able to dual-wield over 100 different weapons and reload, aim and steal disguises with full ambidexterity. The adaptive triggers on the controllers will provide new and unique ways to play along with spatial interactions to touch and room-scale implementation.

Related Review: Hitman 3 There are standout moments, but Hitman 3 just doesn’t have the same charm it did in the last two games.

HITMAN World of Assassination also includes a Contracts mode, Escalations, Elusive Target Arcades and featured live content. A Freelancer mode allows you to play on your own terms unleashing the ultimate sandbox that the game is. It combines rogue-like elements and strategy while offering replayability. All of these additions have been added since the release of the game, along with new locations and missions.