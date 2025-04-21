Adopters of the PlayStation VR2 headset finally have something to get excited about. A serious contender for the best experience on the system has been added with HITMAN World of Assassination on PS VR2. This is a purchasable mode within the game that unlocks a first-person virtual reality experience that supersedes previous versions of HITMAN VR thanks to the tech in both the PlayStation 5 and the PS VR2 headset. This game joins the likes of Gran Turismo 7 and both recent Resident Evil titles as an official platform seller of this headset on the PlayStation 5 due to its content, control and visuals.

The Upgrades over the Meta Quest 3 Version

While not having played the Meta Quest 3 version and simply judging by videos, there's a big leap on PS VR2 for HITMAN. There are some clever ways about doing this, but most importantly, the horsepower in the PlayStation 5 will allow for more overhead. Having access to 4K OLED HDR screens is a bonus, but the big takeaway is that the game looks just as good, if not better, than the actual HITMAN: World of Assassination.

There's no doubt that super sampling has a lot to do with how well this game looks. Any area that's within close quarters is a one-for-one swap of the actual game. FSR really shines here and it's most noticeable when in an area with objects up close. The mission area that takes place in Miami with the river and bridge full of live boats looks tremendous, and that's at a distance. The only real issue comes with foliage and distance rendering if objects are on the horizon.

For the most part, the immersion factor is rarely broken due to graphical issues. The initial mission at the gala with the sun pouring in through the glass feels completely different. Animations, lip movement and the overall realism on the surface showcase the potential of the PS VR2 and PlayStation 5. The visuals alone seem to be a major upgrade over the Quest 3 version, but that doesn't include the controls.

Adding More Immersion with Controls

While the HITMAN series is touted as an open sandbox, you still have to adhere to what the game wants you to do. There's a steep learning curve to understand how to do certain actions, especially in VR. Too many times while playing and attempting to strangle someone, if it's not set up properly, it doesn't register. Also swinging on someone felt like trying to punch someone in a dream. Shooting is also majorly difficult as even aiming down the iron sights on the pistol wasn't close. Clicking the left stick to run also takes literally a second or two to register. You'll have to readjust your thought process and adhere to playing the game by the game's rules.

You'll be expected to manually reload a gun by grabbing a clip from your pouch in front of your waste, inserting, then cocking the gun. Each gun cocks differently. The controls are confident, though, and you won't be fumbling around, but it takes time to learn the routines. The inventory is easily managed and changing clothes from a knocked-out body is a simple drag and drop. Speaking of dragging bodies, the devs wanted to emphasize the difficulty in that. It takes forever to drag a body to hide it. Doors, locks and objects are interacted with precisely thanks to the PS VR2 controller design.

Players can dual-wield weapons and multi-task with full ambidexterity, something that can't be done in the regular game. Good luck reloading while dual-wielding, though. These are advanced controls for users who are familiar with the previous VR version of the game and for those that understand how this sandbox universe works. Players will be physically mimicking actions such as turning off a TV, pouring poison into glasses with that motion, swiping keycards and many other small details. The problem is the game isn't going to come out and tell you how to do these things as some actions are rather inconsistent. Again, it's part of playing the game on its terms.