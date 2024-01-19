Key Takeaways Hogwarts Legacy became the first non-Rockstar, non-Call of Duty game to be the best-selling game of the year since 2008, with over 22 million copies sold.

Call of Duty may have lost its grip on the top spot due to a growing indifference towards new releases, including tepid reviews and the availability of the free-to-play Warzone.

The PlayStation 5 emerged as the best-selling hardware of 2023, suggesting that it is now more readily available in stores.

For the past fifteen years, the best-selling game of that respective year was either the newest game from Rockstar Games (namely Grand Theft Auto V or Red Dead Redemption II), or the latest Call of Duty game, with no exceptions as fans made it clear which developers and franchises were the most popular.

That is, until 2023. Even though we did get a new Call of Duty game this year with the release of Modern Warfare III, and that game was the best-selling title for November and December 2023 per the charts from Circana, it was Avalanche Software’s Hogwarts Legacy that has held the top spot since its launch in February, and has refused to let go for nearly the entire year. This continuous sales flow was likely bolstered by the licensed game releasing on multiple platforms throughout the year, with a current-gen console and PC launch initially, followed by a last-gen console launch in May and a Switch release in November. Per Warner Bros., the game had surpassed 22 million copies sold by the end of the year, making it the first annual best-selling game not developed by Rockstar or published by Activision since Rock Band 2 in 2008.

While the clear message that these sales numbers present is a fervent Harry Potter fan base that is eager to have more adaptations of the world presented in the classic books, part of this can also be attributed to a growing indifference towards new Call of Duty games. With Modern Warfare III marking the first direct sequel in back-to-back years since the introduction of subseries to the franchise in 2007, along with the tepid reviews for the singleplayer campaign, no new multiplayer maps at launch and Warzone still being available as a free-to-play alternative, there are plenty of reasons why Call of Duty may have lost its grasp as the most popular premium title on the market. With Grand Theft Auto VI already staking its claim as a massive hit in 2025, it remains to be seen if Call of Duty can rebound this year with a rumored return to Black Ops, or if another title will once again steal its spotlight.

Elsewhere, the PS5 emerged as the best-selling hardware of 2023, likely indicating that the console is no longer as hard to find on store shelves as it was in 2021 and 2022. Additionally, PlayStation and Switch exclusives Spider-Man 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom showed up at fourth and fifth respectively, while the Xbox exclusive Starfield barely missed the top ten by coming in eleventh. Check out the full list of the top twenty best-selling games of 2023 below.