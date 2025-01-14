Troll Bogeys sound like the most disgusting item to find in Hogwarts Legacy. However, they can be helpful in creating potions. Thankfully, they're fairly easy to find, but you have to take down the monstrous beast to acquire its bogeys. It's not as quick as shouting bogeys at the top of your lungs like Dick & Dom in Da Bungalow.

Troll Bogeys Locations

Troll Bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy can be found within the noses of Trolls that lurk in lairs across the world map. Two of the most frequent spots that players head to are west of Rockwood Castle in the western side of Feldcroft Region near the water, and the northern section of the Forbidden Forest, southwest of the North Ford Bog Entrance Floo Powder fast travel location. The second troll lair is also close to a spider lair.

How to Beat the Trolls

Once you get a rhythm of the trolls' tactics, you should be able to beat one fairly easily. Unfortunately, it's not as easy as knocking one out with its own club, with Wingardium Leviosa. Instead, try to use spell combos together, like Glacius and Diffindo to take down its HP fast. When it charges at you, try to make it hit an object in the open world like a tree or a mountainous wall. It will become dazed, giving you opportunities to strike and cause extra damage. Additionally, keep dodging the troll's attacks, like when it throws rocks at you or strikes you with its club. You should be able to dash out of the way quickly. Stay alert and keep your distance as you throw spells its way.

Arresto Momentum can also save your butt if its about to strike you, giving you a vital second to dodge out of the way.

Additionally, try to find objects to throw at the monster. It will daze it. Try to find boxes or rocks to throw at its noggin. Once you've defeated a troll, it will drop a bag. Collect it, and you should have Troll Bogeys in your inventory. One dropped five Troll Bogies during gameplay.