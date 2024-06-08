Key Takeaways Hollow Knight is full of wondrous (and decrepit) areas, and here we rank them all.

Hollow Knight is a beautiful game. But it's not just because of the hand-drawn visuals, the cute characters, and the obscenely good soundtrack courtesy of Christopher Larkin. It's also because of the many different regions of Hallownest, each with its own charms, nuances, perils, and atmospheric qualities. It's the variety of these areas and the thrill of discovery when visiting them that makes this adventure so brilliant.

However, as much as I would love to say that every area is perfect, the many pockets of Hallownest do not stack up equally, and some areas are better than others. So, using my critical faculties, gauging the general opinion of the HK community, and by sprinkling in just a smidge of bias. I will rank every area of Hollow Knight from worst to best.

Just to clarify, we will be taking all aspects of the regions of Hallownest into consideration here. Which includes but is not limited to their aesthetic, design, landmarks, bosses, enemy variants, standout moments, and score.

20 Resting Grounds

Through Their Devotion, Hallownest Lasts Eternal

The Resting Grounds is a very important place in Hollow Knight narratively, as it indicates to new players where the three Dreamers are and introduces players to Essence and the Dream Nail. That being said, though, that's pretty much all this area does.

Sure, you can access an area where you can take on Revek, and The Blue Lake is a very pretty place to visit. But when you strip it for parts, really, it's just a place to turn in your Essence and nothing more.

19 Fog Canyon

Who Will Pee On Me If I Touch One?

If we were ranking these areas based purely on their aesthetic, Fog Canyon would be quite a bit higher, but while the floating Jellyfish and celestial music help slightly, it's easily one of the most underwhelming areas in terms of gameplay.

The jellyfish enemies serve as environmental hazards to avoid rather than enemies to take down. The whole area, including the Teacher's Archives, is a rather basic test of platforming that's trivialized if you have Isma's tear. Plus, the boss battle within, Uumuu, is easily the most underwhelming boss of the whole game, and I include the likes of Gruz Mother in that equation. In short, it looks awesome, but looks can be deceiving.

18 The Howling Cliffs

Nothing To See Up Here

The Howling Cliffs is an area you can access by backtracking to the area where you begin the game and climbing up the hidden path behind you. It seems like a fun and exciting discovery that promises a lot, but when you get up there and check things out, you realize there isn't much of note here. The enemies are basically the same as The Forgotten Crossroads, the scenery is pretty drab, and aside from Joni's Blessing there isn't much reason to go there at all.

I will admit, the area where you get Joni's Blessing with all the Butterflies is visually stunning, and the Grimm Troupe DLC at least gives this area some additional purpose, but overall, it's just not an area that you'll look back on as a marquee moment of your Hollow Knight experience.

17 The Abyss

I've bought a house in the abyss. I'm getting my post forwarded to the abyss.

Next we have The Abyss, the area that you'll need to explore after you get the King's Brand in order to get your Shade Cloak. In terms of atmosphere, it shoots for something similar to Deepnest, with a dark, ominous, and oppressive vibe. But unlike Deepnest, it fails to really offer any sort of jeopardy or genuine moments of fear.

The shades that attack you are cool, and some of the lore around the Abyss is also worth reading up on. But because there's very little reason to explore The Abyss beyond a quick in-and-out for the Shade Cloak, and its whole schtick seems to be 'Jeez, It's dark here.' I think it's one of the areas that I remember least fondly.

16 The Forgotten Crossroads

Forgotten For A Reason

The Forgotten Crossroads is many players' starting point in Hollow Knight, and it's the place where your love affair with this game will begin. But if you ask the community why the game is so hard to get into if you don't stick with it for the first few hours, they'll tell you that the reason they stopped playing was because of this dull, grey, boring opening area.

The area serves as an extension of the King's Pass tutorial in truth, and doesn't really do justice to how eye-catching and wonderful the rest of the game is. The bosses within, like Gruz Mother and Failed Champion, are pretty lackluster, and generally speaking, I feel like the area sadly lives up to its name, because if Dirtmouth weren't a hub area you return to often, I would have forgotten about this area completely.

15 Infected Crossroads

A Marginal Improvement

I'm ultimately glad that the developers were aware of how dull and lifeless the Forgotten Crossroads were and how it only became more apparent as the game rolled on, and you got more powerful. The Infected Crossroads at least makes the area more colorful and interesting, not to mention more dangerous. However, this is only a marginal improvement.

Because the infection is blocking certain areas of the map, the area becomes a pain to navigate. This may have been intended as a little additional difficulty spike, but it actually just makes navigation a pain as old paths are closed, forcing you to go the long way around. Anything is an improvement on the base Forgotten Crossroads. Don't get me wrong, but these dirty tricks drag the appeal of this area down massively.

14 Royal Waterways/Isma's Grove

Slumming it in the Sewers

Despite my undying love for Dung Defender, I have to place the Royal Waterways quite low on this list. It's the first area of the game that tries to use dim, claustrophobic pathways to unsettle you, and I suppose it doesn't do a bad job. Not to mention, the re-animating enemies add to that fear factor. However, the overall design feels a little limited in scope because of this.

It's very easy to get lost in this area, and Cornifer is in an awkward place unless you enter via the Fungal Wastes. The bosses within, Flukemarm and Dung Defender, are some of the easiest in the game, and while Isma's Grove is visually a lot more appealing, it's merely a means to an end as far as getting Isma's Tear is concerned. It's not a bad area per se, but it's quite underwhelming compared to others higher on the list.

13 The Hive

There's A Real Buzz Around This Place

I think The Hive, a DLC area within Hollow Knight, gets a little bit of a bad rep. I'm not about to defend it as one of the best things the game has to offer, but as an additional and optional area, I think there is fun to be had here. Visually, it's a very striking location, with some of the cutest but deadliest mob enemies within the game, and you get Hiveblood if you do brave the Hive, which is great for late-game platforming challenges like White Palace and the Path of Pain.

However, where this area falls down is the layout of enemies. These mob enemies have a habit of swarming the player, leading to fights where you'll have to move with extreme precision, or more likely, use a doorway to cheese each encounter, which wrecks the flow of the gameplay. Then, when you get to the area's boss, it'll be a huge anticlimax, as the journey to them is much harder than the fight itself. It's a decent little excursion, but considering it's DLC content, it's surprising how little it adds to the overall game.

12 Dirtmouth

A Growing Solitary Town

While Dirtmouth does suffer from a lot of the same issues that The Forgotten Crossroads suffers from aesthetically, this area still ranks significantly higher due to its hub-like nature. As you progress through the game, more and more characters will return to this desolate town, merchants will offer impressive gear, and you'll get to find Zote in his dream form, which is a blast.

Plus, with the addition of the Grimm Troupe, you'll be able to take on the boss I would consider the hardest one within the game outside of The Radiance, Nightmare King Grimm. Dirtmouth just feels like a warm blanket in the hostile world of Hollow Knight, and with each new face in town, this feeling grows exponentially.

11 Ancient Basin

Hallownest's Public Transport Hub

I can understand why some don't immediately take to the Ancient Basin, as it's a dark, dingy, and uninviting place. However, there is a lot to love about this area. This is the area that allows the player to gain access to the Tram System, a discovery that completely changes how the player can navigate the map, making backtracking and exploring the lower region of Hallownest much more manageable.

Not to mention, this area plays host to one of the coolest bosses in the game, Broken Vessel, which in turn gives you access to the Monarch Wings, which are game-changing, to say the least. If we take the White Palace and Abyss as separate entities, it does lack the lore that makes other areas so interesting, but all in all, it's a brilliant place that somewhat prepares you for the dark and foreboding nature of Deepnest.

10 Queen's Gardens

The Name's Mantis, Mantis Toboggan

The Queen's Gardens is a very cool area within Hollow Knight that kind of feels like Mantis Village 2: Electric Boogaloo. The lore surrounding the Mantis Traitors, who claimed their Gardens as their own after being exiled from Mantis Village, is well worth diving into, and aesthetically, this area is full of lush foliage, wispy lights, and cool points of interest that make simply existing in this place feel worthwhile.

However, this area is pulled down due to the area being largely superfluous to the main story. Unless you want to defeat the Traitor Lord, or collect all the Grubs, there's no obligation to come here at all. Completionists may have more of a fondness for this area, but ultimately, this one can be easily missed by quite a few players, and that means this one's popularity is limited as a result.

9 The Colosseum of Fools

You Don't Need To Be A Fool To Fight Here, But It Helps

I'm going to include the Colosseum of Fools as its own entity, mostly due to the fact that many players will spend quite some time here trying and failing to complete the Trial of Fools. The Colusseum may be a small area of the game, but it is packed with charm. Whether it be the underbelly where the fools rest between fights, the healing pool where you can soak with the other combatants, or the topside area where you can access a secret area behind the Colosseum.

This is all great, but the real strength of this area is the arena where you will take on the three trials, and each is a test of your platforming and combat prowess, with the Trial of Fools being the epitome of this, and perfect preparation for Godhome. It's limited by the optional nature of the content, and lack of map coverage, but it's a great thing that comes in a small package.

8 Crystal Peak

So Shiny, So Spiky!

Aesthetically speaking, I will go out on a limb and say that Crystal Peak is probably my favorite place in Hallownest. The deep purple crystals just speak to me. But it's not just a love of purple that draws me to Crystal Peak. It's also the abundance of things to do in this area, the overall design, and the fact that this area, when explored fully, really leans into the platforming mechanics of Hollow Knight.

It's an area that ticks pretty much everything you could want on the location checklist. But it is rather lacking when it comes to the bosses, as Crystal Guardian can be completely avoided with the aid of Defender's Crest, and Enraged Guardian is just a harder hitting carbon copy. It's a beautiful location, but it pales in comparison to a few

7 Fungal Wastes

More or Less The Coolest Early-Game Area

I have a deep love for the Fungal Wastes. I love the music within the area, I adore the overall aesthetic, and I find the platforming on mushrooms that teaches you how to nail jump precisely an absolute joy to engage with. But it's not just the look and feel of the place that is so appealing. It's also the content packed into this portion of the map.

This area plays host to the Mantis Village, a tough but satisfying early-game challenge that crescendos when you face off against The Mantis Lords, one of my favorite bosses within the game. It allows you early access to Deepnest if you're brave enough to go at them early, you get to meet a number of lovable NPCS like Bretta and Cloth here, and the Mantis enemies bow to you when you return, which is a nice touch. It's just a wonderful little pocket of Hallownest, and I could spend eternity bouncing on those purple mushrooms, I swear.

6 Kingdom's Edge

There's A New King In Town!

Kingdom's Edge, at least in my eyes, is the area where you really come of age, so to speak, in Hollow Knight. This area throws a lot at the player and asks you to roll with the punches, or else. You have those Pesky Primal Aspids lurking around, Hoppers, which are deadly if you don't know how to fight them properly, and if you make it through this perilous area, you have Hornet's second battle to endure as well.

The fight with Hornet offers an intense, almost cinematic vibe that really gets the heart racing. In addition, Kingdom's edge offers a lot more platforming and verticality than other areas, making it feel fresh and exciting. It's a stunning area dripping in detail, and the moult of the Pale King, and I feel it's right up there in terms of Hollow Knight's finest locales.

5 White Palace

Fun Fact, There Are 247 Buzzsaws

If you're someone who loves Hollow Knight for the combat, then White Palace may have been lost on you, but as a 2D platforming nerd, this one is somewhere I absolutely adore. This place tasks the player with taking on a series of tough platforming gauntlets, allowing you to rise through the Palace where the Pale King resides. It's a true test of precise platforming, and this is taken to the Nth degree if you take on the Path of Pain.

This area introduced by the Grimm Troupe DLC takes the base White Palace platforming challenge, and essentially takes out all the moments of respite to offer a platforming equivalent of Godhome's Pantheon of Hallownest. You could cheese it with Hiveblood equipped, but even if you take that option, you're still in for a tough time. You will need to collect enough essence to awaken your Dreamnail if you want to visit, but I assure you, it's worth the effort.

4 Deepnest

One For The Arachnophobes Out There

I can already tell that this one is going to be controversial, because a lot of people adore Deepnest because of its dark, oppressive, creepy, unsettling, and claustrophobic design. But equally, a lot of people loathe this area of the map for the same reason. But, unless you ask me to navigate it without a Lumafly Lantern, I am firmly in the 'I Love Deepnest' camp.

It's an area that provides genuine horror through its terrifying enemies, lack of visibility, and the set pieces that take place within this area. Encountering Nosk alone is enough to see this place rank highly on this list, but then you also have the bench scene in Distant Village, and the little pockets of lore detailing the Spider Tribe's history and how they rejected the Pale King's reign, which is fascinating. The only downside is that the difficulty of Deepnest kind of exists in lieu of a boss, as dealing with Herrah doesn't involve any fighting, but all in all, Deepnest is a harrowing Hallownest hotspot.

3 Godhome

Hallownest's Proving Grounds

This is one for the completionists out there, because in terms of end-game content, I feel like Godhome offers some of the finest, most refined, and most difficult content you'll find in gaming, period. It allows you to fight every boss you have encountered in the game as and when you want with difficulty multipliers called Bindings. But, of course, there are the Pantheons. Which serve as the crown jewel of this area of the game.

These are essentially boss gauntlets where you will need to beat bosses within the game back to back, with some unique boss variants thrown in for good measure. Your mileage may vary with this area, as you need to be a pretty skilled player to even get through the first Pantheon, but even just existing in this Dream World, and replaying some of your favorite bosses make this a great place to check out.

2 Greenpath

Where Hollow Knight Really Kicks Into Gear

Remember when I said that The Forgotten Crossroads was a bland, lifeless, and boring area that puts a lot of people off the game completely before they see the magic of Hollow Knight? Well, Greenpath is the antidote to this, because as soon as you get past the Baldur blocking the entrance, Greenpath showcases exactly why Hollow Knight is such a beloved game.

The luscious burst of foliage as you enter this region, the outstanding music that plays in the background, and the more interesting enemy variants often hidden and waiting to pounce all culminate in a palpable atmosphere that locks you in for the grand journey ahead of you. Not to mention, you have the fight with Hornet, which is the first true test of your skill, and you meet Zote here, which is a blessing in and of itself. It's the area that makes players fall in love with Hollow Knight, and that deserves a lot of praise.

1 City of Tears

A City That Has It All

Then, to cap things off, we have the nucleus of Hallownest, and honestly, the top spot realistically couldn't have been anything else. It's the area you'll occupy the most due to the central location. It's an area with a multitude of incredible bosses like Soul Master, The Collector, and Watcher Knight. It's an area drenched in lore and intrigue, and the area feels so expansive due to the large open spaces, and many different paths and landmarks densely packed within.

There's just so much fun to be had here. Whether it be the joy you get from whacking the spoiled little high-society bugs lurking around. Teaching Millibelle a lesson for running off with your cash, or the satisfaction that comes with upgrading your Nail. The City of Tears ticks every single box and then some, making it the best place in Hallownest by some distance.