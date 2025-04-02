Hollow Knight: Silksong is set for a 2025 release on Nintendo Switch 2. Revealed during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, packed with exciting announcements, the game and release date were shown during a sizzle reel showcasing a variety of upcoming titles for the new console. This marks the first official release window provided for the game, which has been in development for several years, rekindling excitement among fans eager for its launch.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was first revealed in 2019 as a sequel to Hollow Knight, the critically-acclaimed Metroidvania that captivated players with its challenging combat, intricate world design and deep lore. Originally conceived as DLC, Silksong quickly grew in scope and was reimagined as a full-fledged standalone game.

Since its announcement, Team Cherry has remained relatively silent regarding the game’s development progress, leading to speculation and anxious anticipation among fans. Recently, Hollow Knight: Silksong's Steam page was updated for the first time in 6 years, leading many to speculate that the game was gearing up for release. The 2025 release date shown in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct finally confirms that the game is indeed releasing soon.

What to Expect from Silksong

In Silksong, players take on the role of Hornet, a fierce warrior and princess protector of Hallownest, as she journeys through a new kingdom filled with mysterious foes and intricate landscapes. Unlike Hollow Knight, which emphasized an exploratory and methodical approach to combat, Silksong seems to be introducing a faster, more acrobatic fighting style, taking advantage of Hornet’s agility and expanded moveset.

The game will feature over 150 unique enemies, a crafting system, and an original soundtrack composed by Christopher Larkin, who scored the first game. Players will also have access to a questing system that offers side objectives, expanding upon the rich lore of the Hollow Knight universe.

Will Silksong Release This Year?

Whilst it is exciting to finally receive such a promising update for Hollow Knight: Silksong, it's important to note that delays have become far too prominent within the gaming industry. Whilst there are many who are excited about a release this year, there are many who are also skeptical about this release date, especially given the lack of any concrete month for the release.

Regardless, it's exciting to receive an official update about the game at all. The extended development period has led to speculation that Silksong will be significantly larger in scope than its predecessor. Team Cherry has remained tight-lipped about the finer details, but the confirmation of a 2025 release ensures that fans can finally mark their calendars for one of the most-anticipated indie releases in recent memory.

With Hollow Knight: Silksong finally on the horizon, anticipation continues to build. As Team Cherry releases more details leading up to its launch, fans can look forward to experiencing Hornet’s long-awaited journey in a new, beautifully-crafted world.