For fans eagerly awaiting Hollow Knight: Silksong, a recent development has sparked renewed excitement. Thanks to SteamDB, we now know that after a lengthy period of silence, the game's Steam page has received its first update in six years, suggesting that progress may be further along than previously believed. This small but significant change has reignited hope that the highly-anticipated sequel could finally be nearing release.

A Long Period of Silence

Hollow Knight: Silksong was first announced in February 2019 as a follow-up to the critically acclaimed Hollow Knight. Originally intended as DLC for the first game, Silksong grew into a full-fledged sequel starring Hornet, one of the original game's beloved characters. While excitement for the project soared following its reveal, updates from developer Team Cherry have been sparse. The studio has maintained a relatively quiet stance, occasionally offering small development insights but avoiding firm release dates. This prolonged silence left fans questioning when, or even if, the game would finally arrive.

The recent Steam update, however, has offered a rare glimmer of hope. SteamDB, a site that tracks changes to Steam's database, logged a new entry for Silksong, the first since 2019. While there have been no official announcements, the change suggests that Team Cherry may be actively preparing the game for release or implementing key backend adjustments.

What Changed on Steam?

The recent update included two notable changes. First, the copyright year for Silksong was updated from 2019 to 2025, suggesting that Team Cherry may be targeting a release this year or adjusting their game files to reflect ongoing development. Secondly, the game was marked as "opted-in" for Nvidia GeForce NOW, a cloud gaming service. This move indicates that Team Cherry is actively working to ensure Silksong is accessible on multiple platforms, which may suggest the game is nearing a final release state.

Both updates are promising signs that Silksong is progressing behind the scenes, even if Team Cherry has yet to provide a concrete launch date.

Hope for an Imminent Release

While fans have learned to be patient with Team Cherry's deliberate approach, this latest update has given them a renewed sense of optimism. With gaming showcases such as Summer Game Fest and other industry events approaching, there's growing hope that Silksong could finally emerge from the shadows. Until official confirmation arrives, fans will continue to watch for any further clues that the long-awaited sequel is on its way.

For now, the Steam update may be a small step, but for Hollow Knight: Silksong fans, it's a promising one that suggests the end of the long wait could finally be in sight.