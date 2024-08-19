Key Takeaways Hollow Knight: Silksong won't be at Gamescom Opening Night Live, disappointing many fans.

Lack of communication from Team Cherry about Silksong's development is concerning.

Despite the absence of Silksong, Gamescom Night Live has exciting announcements fans can look forward to.

Hollow Knight: Silksong won't be appearing during Geoff Keighley's two-hour long Gamescom Opening Night Live broadcast this week. The organizer confirmed that the long-awaited game won't have a trailer or showing during the live stream on social media Saturday.

Geoff Keighley Confirms Hollow Knight: Silksong Won't be at Gamescom Opening Night Live

"Just to get this out of the way, no Silksong on Tuesday at ONL," said the event's organizer Geoff Keighley on X. "Team Cherry Games is still cooking." It seems like Hollow Knight: Silksong is never going to release as many have hoped to see the game come out this year. As the months tick by, it seems like that won't be the case.

The sequel's last appearance during a show was in June 2022 when Team Cherry announced Hollow Knight: Silksong will be joining Xbox Game Pass. This felt like yesterday, but it's been over two years. Fans have been concerned about how quiet Team Cherry have been during the development of this sequel. Its last message on X was a repost of Good Smile Company sharing pictures of the Silksong Nendoroid. That was over a year ago on June 29. This lack of communication is rather odd.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was originally announced on February 14, 2019 and fans have been waiting for the game since then. They've been restless for the past few years as the years pass by. The original game is currently available on PlayStation Plus and is one of the best titles on the service. "Hollow Knight is a beautiful game," said one of our recent articles. "But it's not just because of the hand-drawn visuals, the cute characters, and the obscenely good soundtrack courtesy of Christopher Larkin."

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero trailer features Cell at his prime.

Gamescom Night Live Seems to be a Big Deal Still

Despite not having Hollow Knight: Silksong, Gamescom Night Live seems to have an impressive suite of announcements on Tuesday. Geoff Keighley has been teasing information on Death Stranding 2, in addition to confirming the involvement of Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero, Monster Hunter Wilds, Arc Raiders. Little Nightmares III, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Dune: Awakening, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. There's a lot to look forward to.

Keighley says to expect "A two hour showcase of what's next for video games - with gameplay reveals, new game announcements [and] more," Many viewers are probably hoping for a new Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer after waiting two years for a new reveal, but they'll likely be disappointed. Hollow Knight fans won't be alone. Hopefully, they don't have to wait much longer.