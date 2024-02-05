Key Takeaways Homeworld 3 demo is available on Steam and Epic Games Store, featuring the new War Games mode until February 1

The game will officially launch on March 8 with various versions and prices ranging from $59.99 to $174.99.

The final version of Homeworld 3 will include War Games, skirmishes, story mode, mod support, and Ray Tracing options.

Today, Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Publishing have released a demo for the upcoming Homeworld 3 as part of Steam Next Fest, which offers a plethora of demos for pc games. The demo is also available on the Epic Games Store as players worldwide can dive into the new War Games mode until February 12 at 10 AM PST. The game will officially launch on both PC platform stores on March 8 with the base game retailing for $59.99 and three other versions available. While the demo is only for War Games, there will be other modes in the final version. This will provide an idea of the visual improvements and the gameplay which was released over 20 years ago, however remastered in 2015.

Homeworld is a three-dimensional space RTS that uses a combination of mouse movements and key presses to adjust the z-axis for positioning. Homeworld 3 will see technical innovations, graphics and accessibility features for the modern era along with the new War Games mode. This mode will blend RTS elements with roguelikes to create something brand new for the genre. This can be played either alone or with two friends as a randomized series of fleet combat challenges are provided. Players will manage fleet strength across each battle and claim artifacts that augment ships with each completed objective. Results will also unlock additional artifacts to keep things fresh in the mode.

Final Version Modes Breakdown

War Games will continue to evolve post-launch via regular free content drops. There is optional premium content including three paid DLC expansions in the Year One Pass. This is included with the Deluxe Edition, Fleet Command Edition and the Collector's Edition and will include additional playable factions that will be released throughout the year. This is also available for standalone purchase at launch. The Deluxe Edition retails for $79.99, the Fleet Command Edition for $89.99 and the Collector's Edition for $174.99. There is also a developer update for Homeworld 3 which can be read here.

In the final version, along with War Games, players can expect skirmishes and a story mode. Mods will also be included to allow players to craft their own content and share it with others. This includes maps and ships with the Unreal game editor and mods can also be downloaded via the in-game mod.io integration. Homeworld 3 will also offer Ray Tracing options as the PC requirements can be seen below. The trailer for the demo can be viewed here.