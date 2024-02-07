Key Takeaways Homeworld 3 release date pushed back to May 13 due to player feedback and the need for final tweaks for quality.

Developer Blackbird Interactive brought in external players to play the full game, bringing new insights and perspectives.

The delay is a creative decision, not due to technical issues, and the current build of the game is functioning well during gameplay.

Homeworld 3 is currently part of the Steam Next Fest with users able to take part in the War Games mode to get an idea for the game that was slated to release in about a month. As of today, developer Blackbird Interactive has made the decision to push the game back to early May. Those with advanced access will be able to play on May 10 with the game releasing on Steam and Epic Games Store on May 13. The game started off with a crowdfunding campaign and will be published by Gearbox Publishing. Homeworld 3 was slated to release March 8.

Why The Delay?

With the Steam Next Fest, this is the first time that the developers at Blackbird Interactive got to see the game played with a high count, and they certainly have been taking player feedback into account. However, a different type of feedback was brought forth that made the team make this decision. Blackbird states it had brought in a dedicated group of players from outside of its organizations to play through the entire game, including the campaign. This brought up more insights and perspective as the team looks to integrate these ideas into a more polished product. They believe final tweaks are needed to deliver the quality they feel the players deserve.

There will be some new modes along with a campaign and ongoing post-launch content coming for when Homeworld 3 arrives. The current build of the game that is available for download didn't seem to have any technical issues during gameplay, so this seems to be more of a creative decision rather than releasing a product that doesn't function. Players can jump in now to play the tutorial to know how to play the game and then can browse servers of join a quick match of War Games online. This is a cooperative mode that has been added that focuses on shorter matches yet brings in strategy to the more combat focused mode.

The Letter to the Community

Hello, Commanders –

We hope you all have been enjoying your first-time going hands-on with Homeworld 3 during our public demo of War Games.

Watching you share your experiences, exchange and debate strategies, and give us constant feedback has been incredible. This was our first time seeing the game played at scale, which is always an equally thrilling and nerve-wracking moment.

We also recently gathered a dedicated group of players from outside our organizations to play through the full game. This resulted in additional insights and perspective that will be incorporated to make Homeworld 3 the best experience possible.

After careful analysis of feedback, we made the decision to delay the global launch of Homeworld 3 until May 13, with advanced access set for May 10, to ensure that we’re making the final tweaks needed to deliver at the level of quality that we strive for and you deserve.

To say that you as a community of players have been waiting patiently for this next installment would be an understatement, and we are deeply appreciative of that. We will continue to keep you updated on our progress.

As always, you’re welcome to send your feedback via social channels, the Homeworld Universe Discord, and through our support page.