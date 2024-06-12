Key Takeaways These Honkai: Star Rail characters make for some of the most valuable party members you could have in the game.

Some standout characters are Jing Yuan, who summons the Lightning-Lord for massive damage, and Acheron, who deletes random encounters for easier battles.

For strong choices in battles, Clara counters enemy attacks and Huohuo heals party members.

Honkai: Star Rail features a plethora of amazing party members that you can obtain in the game's gacha. Unlike many gacha games which feature plenty of useless filler characters, each character in Honkai: Star Rail has their own useful gimmick and toolset which will help players in battle.

Despite every character in the game being useful in their own right, there are still a few characters who reign supreme as the best party members in the game. These characters rise in the ranks of being the best through a combination of their base stats, battle skills, and gimmicks they bring to combat. So if you are looking to form a capable Honkai party, consider pulling for these characters in their next banner.

10 Sparkle

The Fool of Your Dreams

One annoying situation nearly every Honkai: Star Rail character has dealt with is being too low on skill points and being unable to defeat your enemies as fast as you desire. Sparkle exists to counteract this annoyance as the mere act of putting her in your party will give you three extra skill points to use!

While these extra skill points are a fantastic way to help you breathe and plan out your character's turns, she must land low on this list as the rest of her kit isn't that special as she prioritizes in buffing your other characters while not having a high attack herself, which while nice isn't as good as the other characters on this list.

9 Welt

A Black Hole of Damage

Despite being one of the first five stars in the game, very few characters have surpassed Welt in terms of usefulness. His attacks may be a one-trick pony, but that one trick will put entire hordes of enemies in their place with his high attack stat and ability to stun any enemy he breaks the guard of.

Welt's ultimate skill having the chance to stun enemies without breaking their shields is also incredibly useful for staying alive long in battle, as he is an expert at delaying the inevitable damage you'll receive. If his kit had more than just some simple attacks, he would rank much higher, but as he is, he must place low on this list.

8 Qingque

High Risk, High Reward

It only makes sense that one of the best characters in a gacha game is the one with a gambling addiction. Qingque's kit is a unique case where, in order to get the full use of her skill, you must spend multiple skill points per turn and hope you don't successfully activate her skill until you have spent many skill points.

While this may seem like a very strange case of “the luckiest thing you can do is get unlucky”, there is a purpose to this. As each time she fails to get a perfect deck, the power of her attack increases. If a properly built Qingque is unlucky enough, she can deal almost an entire boss’ health in damage! Sadly, many players are unwilling to do this gamble, so she falls low on this list.

7 Silver Wolf

The One Bigger Gamer Than You

A situation that nearly all RPG players can relate to is running into a new type of enemy only to realize that, to their horror, they haven't brought any elements that the enemy is weak to. Silver Wolf's gameplay gimmick serves to work around the system of enemy strengths and weaknesses as her skill adds a weakness to enemies as she uses it.

While this can be a gamble if your current party is filled with a variety of elements, as you can't control what weakness Silver Wolf will give the enemy, if you are playing with a Quantum-only party and using characters like Qingque and Sparkle, you can ride along through nearly every battle in the game without ever engaging in the game's elemental weaknesses. However, because she is only game-breaking in specific situations like this, she must be placed low on this list.

6 Jing Yuan

The Lightning-Lord of Combat

The general of the Xianzhou Alliance is not just powerful in the lore, he's also one of the best party members in the game. With an excellent attack stat and a thunder AoE which eats through the health of enemies, he would already be an excellent party member. However, he also comes with a special gimmick that raises him from being a good character to one of the best in the game: the Lightning-Lord.

Every few turns, Jing Yuan will automatically summon the Lightning-Lord to strike his sword down on the battlefield, dealing massive damage to all enemies. This gimmick makes him one of the best characters to pull for in the game, similar to other Mihoyo DPS characters. The only reason he doesn't rank higher on the list is because there are just a few characters who surpass him.

5 Jingliu

No Need to See When You Can AoE

While Jing Yuan is excellent at taking down hordes of enemies, another Xianzhou Alliance character surpasses him in pure AoE damage output: Jingliu. This blind attacker begins battles by being able to attack only a single battle at a time; once her meter fills, she can unleash pure chaos. As Jingliu's gimmick sees her unleash a barrage of ice AoE attacks on enemies for three turns before going back to her single attack phase.

While this may not sound incredible on paper, in practice it makes her one of the best enemy farming units in the game, as she can clear entire waves of enemies in seconds. You can't go wrong pulling for Jingliu and that secures her placement on this list.

4 Aventurine

The Odds are in His Favor

The Penacony chapter of Honkai: Star Rail introduced the player base to the intergalactic gambler Aventurine. MiHoYo knew they needed to sell this character to the player base and thus dedicated an entire segment of the story to learning his gimmick: incredibly powerful shields. When Aventurine activates his shields, the entire party will be able to ignore the damage for quite some time.

Despite being a gamble, this is almost guaranteed safety and puts his usefulness far above other shield-giving characters like Gepard. He isn't a one-trick pony either, as he also sports some impressive attacks to whittle down the enemy's health. Players who are always struggling against boss fights may want to consider pulling for Aventurine as his survival abilities make him one of the best characters in the game.

3 Acheron

Nihility Calls for the Enemies

While Mihoyo game characters have a history of being leaked, no leak could have truly predicted how useful Acheron would be. One of the most fundamental parts of any RPG is the random enemy encounters you'll face as you make your way through dungeons.

Honkai's Simulated Universe is no different as you'll face wave after wave of enemies before you reach the boss. Acheron's gimmick removes this aspect of the game entirely, as when using her field skill she'll delete a random encounter entirely, giving you all the rewards without hardship.

She's no slouch in battle either, as although her ultimate skill takes longer to charge than other characters, it'll unleash massive damage upon all enemies multiple times. This damage output surpasses even Jing Yuan and Jingliu, making her one of the strongest characters in the game and securing her placement near the top of this list.

2 Clara

Save Her, Mr. Svarog

While tanking damage like a champ is useful, most players would rather dish that damage right back at enemies. This is where Clara excels. Clara's gameplay gimmick allows her to immediately counterattack any enemy that damages her. In addition to this, her ultimate skill allows her to counterattack when any other party member gets damaged as well!

Clara can solo many waves of enemies in the Simulated Universe and even several bosses almost entirely because of how frequently she can attack.

With a high attack stat, constant counters, and an AoE attack that launches rockets at all enemies on the battlefield, Clara manages to remain as one of the best 5-Star units in the games despite how early she was added.

1 Huohuo

Never Fall to Low HP Again

There may only be one thing in this world better than being able to dish back damage you receive: being completely invincible and guaranteeing you'll win every battle. A well-built Huohuo's skill can heal thousands of HP to up to three party members per turn. So long as you have skill points, you will always be healthy with Huohuo in the party.

Even if you are not skilled at RPGs, pulling for Huohuo is one of the best decisions you can make. As she can easily carry your entire party through even the toughest boss battles without a scratch, making her the best character in Honkai Star Rail.