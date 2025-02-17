The Enrolled Crepusculum is a Honkai: Star Rail version 3.0 limited-time event that offers multiple challenge battles with unique team-wide stage buffs. Set up a team that can synergize with the specific stage buff to beat multiple waves of enemies and reach up to 80,000 points in battle. The more waves of enemies you clear, the more rewards you unlock per battle stage.

This event guide provides an overview of the Enrolled Crepusculum event, including its mechanics and unlock conditions. This guide also provides a full analysis of each battle stage's features, unique buffs, and playable trial characters. Furthermore, this guide will provide the best premium and free-to-play teams for completing each stage. Finally, this guide will detail the rewards for finishing the event.

Enscrolled Crepusculum Event Overview and Mechanics

Below is a breakdown of the Enscrolled Crepusculum event mechanics:

Finish all Battle Stages to acquire five scrolls

The Enrolled Crepusculum event needs you to gather unique scrolls from Amphoreus. There are five unique scrolls scattered over the planet, and you must complete each battle level to collect one.

Each Battle Stage features a unique buff

Every battle stage offers a different team-wide buff. Therefore, create teams that can work together to maximize its unique effect during battle. AoE damage and Break damage boosts are two examples of usable battle buffs.

Get access to top-tier units as Trial Characters

Like earlier event battles, the Enrolled Crepusculum will feature free five-star and four-star units that can only be used during this particular event. Get access to both debut DPS characters like The Herta and Aglaea, as well as top tier DPS characters like Feixiao and Rappa. Strong Support and Sustain units, such as Robin, Ruan Mei, Sunday, Aventurine, and Huohuo, are also accessible in addition to DPS units.

During this event, you cannot replace Trial Characters' Relic Sets or Light Cones. Before playing, make sure to inspect their equipment. If you believe their kit does not suit your playstyle, you can utilize your own copy of the Trial Characters instead to clear the battle stages.

Completing a Battle Stage consists of two phases

When you start a battle stage, you will undergo two phases, which are the Buff Buildup Phase and the Final Showdown Phase. The first phase, Buff Buildup, requires you to target specific foes in order to increase the effectiveness of the unique buffs. In the Final Showdown phase, use your amplified unique buffs to defeat as many enemies as possible. You will gain more points for defeating more enemies, which will open up more rewards.

If you haven't pulled for Aglaea yet in her current banner, this event will give you an opportunity to learn more about her mechanics, playstyle, and team compositions.

The final Battle Stage will include all unique buffs

For the last battle stage of the event, you will gain access to all four unique buffs from the initial stages. Pick and mix two unique buffs to eliminate multiple waves of enemies as well as the event's Titan boss!

How to Unlock the Enscrolled Crepusculum Event

Clear the Finish Hero, Bear Thy Coreflame Trailblaze Mission For this event, you are required to finish the Hero, Bear Thy Coreflame Trailblaze Mission first, which is part of the Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase Trailblaze Mission series in Honkai: Star Rail.

Gain access early by Finality's Vision

If you are a beginner or have recently started playing Honkai: Star Rail, you can still take part in this event by choosing the Finality Vision option. You will be able to skip all prerequisites and mission conditions for this event and finish it during the event duration. To use this bypass option, you must be Trailblaze Level 21 or higher.

Bypassing the required mission to participate in this event will not spoil the main story for you.

Enscrolled Crepusculum Event Battle Stages and Trial Characters

Below are the playable stage battles in this event, including a breakdown of each battle stage's mechanics and trial units.

If you are a beginner player, you should have all of your top characters at level 80. Otherwise, utilize the trial characters to complete the battle stages.

Battle Stage 1: A Deathward Negotiation Details and Mechanics

Recommended Team Level Level 80 Recommended Types Wind (Primary)

Lightning (Secondary)

Imaginary (Secondary)

Physical (Secondary) Mutation Mechanic Frenzied Absorption Attack this enemy to reduce its "War Armor" to 0, triggering "Frenzied Absorption" against adjacent targets. Absorbed enemies are defeated, and every enemy absorbed will deal one instance of DMG to all enemies. Battle Stage Buff Each time Frenzied Absorption is triggered, upgrades the rank of Stage Buff by 1. Additional DMG Increases all allies' CRIT DMG (increases with rank) and attacks are guaranteed to CRIT. Deals one instance of Additional DMG that can CRIT to the enemy after each attack.

Battle Stage 1: A Deathward Negotiation Trial Characters