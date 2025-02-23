Game Description here

All Codes For Honkai: Star Rail

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Honkai: Star Rail. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 2/22

7A324EYX6SHT - 100 Stellar Jades + 50k Credit

4A2KLEHFPBGF - 100 Stellar Jades + 5 Traveler's Guide

DB22LWYXPSY3 - 100 Stellar Jades + 4 Refined Aether

XYZ7OPQR9012 - 50 Stellar Jades + 10k Credit

IFYOUAREREADINGTHIS - 60 Stellar Jades + 1 Fuel

HSRAWAITSYOU - 60 Stellar Jades + 3 Refined Aether + 2 Traveler's Guide + 5k Credit

HELLOAMPHOREUS - 2 High-Tech Protective Gear + 10k Credit

THISISTHEHERTA - 2 Life Transmitter + 10k Credit

THEHERTAGIFT - 2 Disposable Shield + 6 Adventure Log

LIGHTTHEWAY - 2 Odd Gummy Candy + 5k Credit

STARRAILGIFT - 50 Stellar Jades

How to Redeem Codes in Honkai: Star Rail

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Honkai: Star Rail on your Mobile Device Click on the Codes box on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.