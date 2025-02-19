The Hypogeum is a limited-time event in Honkai: Star Rail version 3.0 that features several puzzle tasks with different mechanics and two difficulty levels. This event features four puzzle mini-games specific to Amphoreus: Prophecy Tablet, Golden Scapegoat, Hand of Zagreus, and Oronyx's Miracle. Aside from the item and material rewards, completing this puzzle event will grant you a free 4-star character!

This event guide summarizes the Hypogeum Enigma event, including its main mechanics and unlock conditions. Also, this guide covers each puzzle trial's mechanics and playable stages in detail. Lastly, this guide will include the rewards for completing the event, as well as the best free unit to select after clearing.

Hypogeum Enigma Event Puzzle Overview and Mechanics

Below is a breakdown of the Hypogeum Enigma event mechanics:

Each Puzzle Trial features two difficulty modes

Every puzzle challenge is separated into two difficulties: Shallow Hypogeum and Deep Hypogeum. The Shallow Hypogeum is the easy and regular difficulty mode, whereas the Deep Hypogeum is the hard and challenging mode of the puzzle trial. After finishing the Shallow Hypogeum, the Deep Hypogeum will become available.

Each Puzzle Trial includes two or three puzzle stages

The first two puzzle challenges, Prophecy Tablet and Golden Scapegoat, consist of three puzzle stages: three Shallow and three Deep. The third and fourth puzzle trial, Hand of Zagreus, and Oronyx's Miracle, features two Shallow and two Deep puzzle stages.

These puzzle challenges will also be included in version 3.0 Trailblaze Missions. If you haven't started or finished the main story yet, becoming familiar with the puzzles will help you solve them faster while exploring Amorpheus.

Complete all Puzzle Trials to unlock rewards and a free four-star character

Solving all puzzle trials rewards you with various items, including Stellar Jades, Traveler's Guides, Refine Aethers, Lost Crystals, and Credits. In addition, you can select one of four 4-star units: Guinafen, Hanya, Tingyun, or Hook.

How to Unlock the Hypogeum Enigma Event

For this event, you are required to finish the Hero, Bear Thy Coreflame Trailblaze Mission first, which is part of the Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase Trailblaze Mission series in Honkai: Star Rail.

Gain access early by Finality's Vision

If you are a beginner or have recently started playing Honkai: Star Rail, you can still take part in this event by choosing the Finality Vision option. You will be able to skip all prerequisites and mission conditions for this event and finish it during the event duration. To use this bypass option, you must be Trailblaze Level 21 or higher.

Speak to Damionis at Ohkema city 1F