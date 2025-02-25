Pure Fiction is a wave-clearing endgame mode in Honkai: Star Rail that requires players to eliminate waves of respawning enemies within a defined turn limit or rotation throughout multiple stages. All battle stages contain a set of battle mechanics and stage buffs known as Grit Mechanics, although players can still select which Cacophony team buff to use when clearing each stage. Battle stages consist of two nodes or half, with four difficulty levels. The more points you earn while defeating enemies, the more rewards you can unlock per battle stage.