The Legend of the Galactic Baseballer is one of the more rewarding mini-games Honkai: Star Rail has to offer, and that's saying something considering the number of mini-games there are. It features players going up against waves of enemies, all while using "weapons" that are obtained and enhanced throughout the fights, seeing huge numbers fly across the screen.

Requirement: Completion of “Tales from the Golden Age” quest

Rewards

Up to Bat

The Legend of the Galactic Baseballer is a fun mini-game in Honkai: Star Rail, essentially turning making your team do some of the most insane damage you’ll see or have them completely stand by the wayside while the weapons of the mechanics do all the work for you. Depending on the combo of weapons that are equipped, each world can look drastically different. You don’t need to get a full SS ranking or defeat the boss in the end. The goal is scoring as many points as possible to obtain the rewards.

Weapon Choice

Picking and choosing which weapon or accessory to get is entirely dependent on the situation, but for the most part, the goal is to focus on getting the weapons you want first, and then the accessories that are attached to them.

In most cases, getting the accessory that is associated with the weapon is best, but there will be others that can be used, and when upgrading through the Cosmic Store, there will be an option to grab an additional accessory. The point of taking the accessory associated with the weapon is that, at upgrade level 9, the weapon will combine with the accessory into a Legendary weapon, doing substantially more damage or effects.

Character Choice

The best part of this event is that it gives players powerful trial characters that are best for the scenario. This could be a good way of testing out characters before rolling for them, such as the newly-added Boothill. With that said, feel free to experiment with team composition, but the three that are given generally are ideal, with the final character either being a decent sustain or a DPS in the same category as the others (damage-over-time, follow-up or direct).

Cosmic Store

Depending on your scenario, there will be better attributes to level up. Thankfully, the event allows players to remove pre-purchased slots to better suit the scenario. Here are the ones we found to strive to level the quickest:

EXP Blessing Weapon DMG Boost (for early levels) Enhance Focus (for later levels) Accessory Slot Expansion Initial Weapon Level Reset Attempts Boost Increased Exclusion Chances Enhance AoE Enhance Launcher ATK Boost Speed Boost Enhance Summoning HP Boost Cosmic Capitalist

Best Adventure Strategies

Level Enhancement - Increase the team's level by 3 Weapon Enhancement - Increase the level of all weapons that are not yet at max by 1 Hit The Head First! - In this phase, increases all DMG received by enemy Elite and Bosses by 40% Super Multiplier - In this phase, increases Team Bonus effects 100%

World 1: Volcanic Planet

Characters: Herta | Himeko | Lynx

Herta | Himeko | Lynx Weapons: Everyone For Me | Scoundrel's Kindness | Icy Fire Extinguisher

World 2: Cogwheel Planet

Characters: Black Swan | Kefka | Huohuo

Black Swan | Kefka | Huohuo Weapons: Thunderbolt Thorns | Sweet Slumber | Ranger's Longbow | Storm Gale Hammer

World 3: Sugarfrost Planet

Characters: Boothill | Trailblazer (Harmony) | Gallagher

Boothill | Trailblazer (Harmony) | Gallagher Weapons: Sweet Slumber | Lucky Roulette | Scoundral's Kindness | ICy Fire Extinguisher

World 4: Minature Planet

Characters: Dr. Ratio | Topaz | Robin

Dr. Ratio | Topaz | Robin Weapons: Frosty Flying Sword | Sweet Slumber | Scoundral's Kindness | Icy Fire Extinguisher | Everyone For Me

World 5: Blissdream Planet

Characters: Acheron | Adventurine | Pela

Acheron | Adventurine | Pela Weapons: Nihility's Warning | Rainbow Bat | Frost Flying Sword | Will of Architects | Prayers of Beauty

World 6: Eternal Black Hole