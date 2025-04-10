A new dual set of Dragon Quest controllers will be available soon, designed and sold by Hori. Hori is, of course, one of the more recognizable names when it comes to the world of third-party peripherals. While some may know Hori through their classic arcade sticks and unique fighting game pads, they also create special-themed controllers for all platforms. Based around Dragon Quest's iconic Slime monster, this isn't the first time Hori has collaborated with the series to get the bulbous blue creature into players hands.

Hori has promoted these new controllers through their official social media account on Twitter, which links back to Hori's official storefront.

Slimmer Slime, Silver Slime

The store pages hold additional details about the controllers, albeit they will be exclusive to Japan. While Dragon Quest is certainly more popular than ever in the West thanks to recent titles, yearning overseas fans will still have to import them. The controllers come in two versions - one themed after the common blue Slime, and the other designed after the more rare Liquid Metal Slime. Priced at 5,980 and 6,980 Yen, this translates to around $40.72 and $47.51 USD, respectively. Built to be played solely on modern PCs, the controllers come with a couple of interesting features that make the price point seem like a steal.