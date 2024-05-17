Key Takeaways Horizon Chase Turbo offers a content-packed racing experience for consoles and PCs, showing Epic Games Brasil's passion for racing.

It's hard to believe that nearly a decade has passed since the team formerly known as AQUIRIS, now known as Epic Games Brasil, launched Horizon Chase on mobile devices before revamping it a few years later for consoles and PC as Horizon Chase Turbo. I already loved Horizon Chase not only on mobile, but by sideloading it on my OUYA, I was able to play it on a controller long before any console version came out -- or even before controller support was available via the Google Play Store version and it was a mind-blowing experience then that has only gotten better with time. The mobile version has had a ton of extra content on it and it's playable with all of that content on mobile devices or Apple TV devices -- allowing for the highest amount of original content that isn't included in the Turbo re-release.

GOTTA GO FAST!

The original game was conceived as a more modern-feeling and playing Top Racer/Top Gear game and every successive piece of content, whether they be new racing series or new campaigns including the Senna Forever pack, have shown that the team at Epic Games Brasil loves racing and has poured that passion into the series since day one. Horizon Chase Turbo offered up a more content-packed single purchase version of the experience for consoles and PCs and the full-on sequel set out to offer up more gameplay improvements and more focused content.

Stunning Skies

Horizon Chase 2 hit Apple Arcade in the fall of 2022 and was one of my favorite killer apps for the Apple TV. Both my 2020 and later 2022 versions played it like a dream, but the PC release opened the door to play it at higher-fideltiy graphics via the Epic Games Store release and that impressed me a lot as well. The core game featured more fun-focused gameplay with less of a concern about collecting everything or having to worry about collecting fuel to avoid running out a la the first game and also the Top Racer series, but didn't have the same level of globe-trotting.

Instead, the world is still your oyster to an extent, but instead of going through massive swaths of the world to race in, you get smaller chunks of areas to play. So there's less of an international flare when it comes to racing across all of Asia or Europe, but a more granular approach to racing in more-detailed environments in the places you're in.

DEJA VU

The racing action is also more finely-tuned and the ability to unlock car customization features keeps in with the first game's goal of having you unlock content through skill while also opening the door to more content for those who may not have the easiest time getting top-ranked pole positions. Horizon Chase 2 hit the Switch last year in a bit of an iffy release visually, but will be released on May 30 on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles for $24.99, with a 20% launch discount for two weeks. Check out the new trailer for the Xbox and PlayStation release here.