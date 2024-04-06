Key Takeaways Black Boxes in Horizon Forbidden West hold past secrets, contributing to rich lore.

Collect Black Boxes to exchange for rare resources with Untalla at The Memorial Grove.

Horizon Forbidden West contains 12 distinct Black Boxes in various captivating locations.

Hello, Gamers!

Aloy encounters remnants of the past in the sprawling lands of Horizon Forbidden West, among which are the enigmatic Black Boxes. These relics from the Old World serve as a bridge to history before the fall and offer tangible rewards for those seeking them out. This guide is meticulously crafted to assist you in locating and utilizing all the Black Boxes scattered across the game's vast and varied landscapes.

What Are Black Boxes in Horizon Forbidden West

Black Boxes are essentially flight recorders from the Old World's downed aircraft. Scattered across the terrain, they encapsulate echoes of the past, waiting to be discovered by keen explorers. Each Black Box you unearth adds a layer of depth to the game's rich lore, providing glimpses into the events that shaped the world Aloy traverses.

The Purpose of Black Boxes

Upon collecting these historical artifacts, you might ponder their utility. Your curiosity leads you to The Memorial Grove, where Untalla resides, known as the Black Box Collector. She eagerly exchanges rare resources for these precious relics, making your endeavors fruitful. Fear not the loss of lore, as the data points from the Black Boxes remain accessible in your Notebook menu, ensuring the preservation of knowledge.

Related Horizon Forbidden West: How to Get All Ornaments This guide delves into the essence of Ornaments, their purpose, and a detailed walkthrough to locate each one within the game.

All Black Boxes Locations

Horizon Forbidden West is home to 12 Black Boxes, each nestled in unique locations that span from the snowy peaks of the Whitewatch Peaks to the submerged depths of Jagged Deep. Below is a comprehensive list to guide your quest in finding these relics:

No Man's Land: Amidst rocks south of Stone's Echo, the Black Box lies in a downed airplane's wreckage. The Whitewatch Peaks: Tucked in the mountains southwest of Plainsong, beneath debris cleared with Aloy's Pullcaster. Jagged Deep: Submerged in southern No Man's Land's waters, requiring the Diving Mask obtained during "The Sea of Sands" quest. The Promontory: East of Plainsong, behind a Metal Flower, accessible once its vines are cleared. Bleeding Mark: In the northern snowy mountains, within a plane's wreckage that demands some climbing. The Stillsands: West of Relic Ruins: The Stillsands, behind a door in a plane's wreckage, accessible post "Seeds of the Past" quest. The Memorial Grove: Near the Grove, east across the river, in a cargo plane's wreckage. Salt Bite: Within the settlement, behind a panel near the Hunter merchant, reachable with the Pullcaster. The Raintrace: North of Salvage Contractor: The Raintrace, involving a power cell to open the wreckage door. Bonewhite Tear: Northwest of The Bulwark, high in the cliffs near a Shelter, unlocked with a power cell. Stand of the Sentinels: North of Relic Ruins: The Long Coast, in plane wreckage accessed via a wooden platform and grappling. Isle of Spires: On the northern half of the island, next to a downed plane's cockpit, easily found on the ground.

Reward for Collecting Black Boxes

After diligently collecting and delivering all Black Boxes to Untalla in The Memorial Grove, you're not only rewarded with rare machine parts but also a treasure trove of Metal Shards. These rewards are hidden within a safe, marked on your map, waiting to be unlocked by Aloy's ingenuity.

The quest for Black Boxes in Horizon Forbidden West is more than a scavenger hunt; it's a journey through time, unearthing stories from the Old World. Each Black Box you find not only brings valuable resources but also weaves the rich tapestry of history into Aloy's adventure, making every discovery a step closer to understanding the world that once was.