Key Takeaways War Totems offer valuable rewards and insight into the lore of Horizon Forbidden West.

There are 3 War Totems currently known, each with unique locations and challenges.

Tips for collecting War Totems include being prepared for combat, using Aloy's Focus, and utilizing grapple points.

In the vast and verdant lands of Horizon Forbidden West, players have the chance to uncover numerous collectibles that deepen the lore and challenge of the game. Among these collectibles, the War Totems stand out for their unique significance and the rewards they offer. These little things are fun items that reference the new God of War games. This guide aims to lead you through the locations of all War Totems, ensuring you don't miss out on these valuable artifacts.

What Are War Totems?

War Totems in Horizon Forbidden West are rare collectibles scattered across the game's expansive world. Each totem tells a story of battle, valor, and the history of the land's tribes. Collecting them not only offers insight into the game's rich lore but may also reward players with unique items or abilities.

All God of War Totem Locations

As of now, there are 3 known War Totems in Horizon Forbidden West. Let's explore where each one is hidden and how to acquire them:

Totem of War

Location: East of The Greenhouse.

East of The Greenhouse. How to Find: Begin your search at a distinctive tree found on a winding mountain path near a Sunwing Site. Look for an axe embedded in the tree. Use Aloy's Focus to uncover a trail. Follow this trail, utilizing grapple points to ascend the cliffside. Beware of Sunwings and Stalkers lurking at the top. Continue along the path until you reach a wooden lodge. The Totem of War awaits on the lodge's left side.

Totem of Youth

Location: Northwestern Isle of Spires.

Northwestern Isle of Spires. How to Find: Head to the far western part of the map, specifically the northwestern corner near a Stormbird Site, located above a wrecked schoolbus. Use the grapple point to reach the platform where the Totem of Youth is perched.

Totems of Brotherhood

Location: Southwest end of the No Man's Land region.

Southwest end of the No Man's Land region. How to Find: Near the large southern lake, find a defeated Widemaw with a hammer sticking out of it. Aloy will comment upon arrival. Activate your Focus to detect a trail, then follow it to discover the Totems of Brotherhood.

Tips for Collecting War Totems

Always be prepared for combat when searching for totems, as formidable machines guard many.

Utilize Aloy's Focus frequently to uncover hidden trails or clues.

Check your map for the exact locations provided in this guide to save time.

Grapple points are often key to reaching totem locations, so keep an eye out for them.