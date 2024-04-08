Key Takeaways Signal Lenses are vital collectibles intertwined with lore and quests, found atop high cliffs in Horizon Forbidden West.

Raynah awaits your collection progress, starting near Lens of Evening, enabling a narrative-rich quest in Barren Light.

Completing all six lenses enhances narrative depth in the game, symbolizing time passage and enriching the open-world experience.

In the sprawling open world of Horizon Forbidden West, collectibles add depth and intrigue to your journey. Among these, Signal Lenses stand out, scattered across The Daunt, the game's captivating opening area. This guide is your companion in locating all Signal Lenses and understanding their purpose.

What Are Signal Lenses?

Signal Lenses are not just any collectibles; they intertwine with the game's lore and quests. Although you can pick these up at your leisure, their true value unfolds with the Errand, Signals of the Sun. It's here you'll meet Raynah, who's on a quest to gather these lenses. Initially found near the Lens of Evening's location, Raynah will later set up camp in Barren Light, awaiting your finds.

How to Get Started

Before diving into the locations, it's crucial to gear up for some climbing. The Signal Lenses are perched atop Signal Towers, strategically placed on high cliffs. Aloy's climbing prowess will be your key to reaching these lofty vantages.

Where to Find Each Signal Lens

Below is a detailed breakdown of all six Signal Lenses and how to secure them for Raynah's collection.

Lens of Dawn

Location: Perched on the northernmost tower, it gazes over the Crimson Narrows mine in the northeast. The climb starts here, offering a panoramic view and your first lens.

Lens of Morning

Location: This lens waits atop a tower northeast of Chainscrape, the closest one to your initial drop-off point in The Daunt. A straightforward climb leads you to this early prize.

Lens of Midday

Location: Positioned due east of Chainscrape, this lens requires a bit more effort, starting your ascent from the base. The view from this midday perch is well worth the climb.

Lens of Afternoon

Location: Found just southwest of Chainscrape, this lens necessitates completion of, or progress in, the Side Quest, The Twilight Path. It's a journey through time from morning to afternoon.

Lens of Twilight

Location: To the east of Barren Light stands the tower holding this lens. It's arguably the easiest to claim, with minimal climbing involved. A simple path leads you to twilight's door.

Lens of Evening

Location: North of Barren Light, this tower and its lens play a role in the Errand Quest, Signals of the Sun. It's the final piece of the day's cycle, wrapping up your quest for lenses as the evening sets in.

Completing the Collection

Gathering all six lenses contributes to your completionist goals and weaves a deeper narrative thread into your adventure. Each lens represents a different time of day, symbolizing the passage of time and the ever-changing world of Horizon Forbidden West.

With this guide, the Signal Lenses scattered across The Daunt are within your reach. Each climb not only brings you closer to completing Raynah's Errand but also offers a moment to pause and appreciate the breathtaking vistas of Horizon Forbidden West's expansive world. Happy hunting, and may each lens bring a new perspective to your journey.