Key Takeaways Survey Drones add lore and connect players to the world's past in Horizon Forbidden West.

Catching drones requires physical interaction as they follow set paths near high structures.

Connecting drones to the PSiClOPS Console unlocks surroundings in GAIA's chamber post-collection.

In Horizon Forbidden West's vast and verdant lands, Survey Drones offer a unique collectible challenge that intertwines with the game's rich narrative and expansive world. This guide will navigate you through the locations of all Survey Drones, providing tips on how to secure them and revealing the rewards that await.

What Are Survey Drones

Survey Drones are elusive collectibles, adrift across various locales in Horizon Forbidden West. With a total of ten to find, these drones aren't just for show; they contribute to the game's lore and offer a tangible connection to the world's past and its technological marvels.

Before you dive into drone hunting, be aware that this guide may contain spoilers. It's recommended to venture back here after completing the Main Quest, The Dying Lands, to keep the mystery and excitement of the game intact.

How to Catch a Survey Drone

Unlike other targets in the game, Survey Drones are impervious to your arsenal. To collect a drone, you must physically grasp it. Each drone follows a set path, usually brushing close to a high structure. The trick is to scale these structures and leap towards the drone as it passes, allowing Aloy to snatch it from the air.

What's Next After Collection?

Post-collection, the drones aren't just forgotten trophies. After The Dying Lands quest, you'll unlock The Base, a hub of sorts. Here, within GAIA's chamber, lies a PSiClOPS Console, later known as the Survey Drone Views. Connecting the drones to this console transforms the chamber's ambiance, offering a digital window to the drones' last recorded surroundings.

Related Horizon Forbidden West: All Black Boxes Guide ​​​​​​​Aloy encounters remnants of the past in the sprawling lands of Horizon Forbidden West, among which are the enigmatic Black Boxes.

Location Guide to All Survey Drones

Here's a rundown on where to find each of the ten Survey Drones scattered throughout Horizon Forbidden West. The order listed follows a general path of discovery but feel free to collect them in any sequence.

Plainsong Drone

Nestled northeast of Plainsong, this drone circles a blighted area. Look for nearby ruins to ascend and leap from to snatch the drone mid-flight.

No Man's Land Drone

Southwest of Carja Camp and amidst a Thunderjaw's territory, this drone requires some high-level climbing and, potentially, combat. Takedown the Thunderjaw for a serene drone capture experience.

The Dry Yearn Drone

Hovering over a Shellsnapper Site east of Scalding Spear, this drone can be reached by scaling the southern hills and making a well-timed leap.

The Greenswell Drone

Found east of Salvage Contractor: The Greenswell, this drone necessitates dealing with some rebels. Look for a building with Firegleam, detonate it, and use the interior for an ascent. A cleverly placed pole and subsequent climbs will lead you to this drone.

The Stillsands Drone

This drone meanders around a large ruin south of Hidden Ember. Reach the ruin's summit to catch the drone as it glides by.

The Sheerside Mountains Drone

North of The Bulwark, amidst snowy peaks, this drone awaits. Climb the cliff face to a platform from where you can leap to the drone.

The Graypeak Drone

Located southwest of Sky's Sentry, watch out for the Slaughterspine below. A strategic climb to a wooden platform allows for a daring jump to the drone.

Stand of the Sentinels Drone

Southeast of Tide's Reach, this drone involves an ascent through treetop platforms. Start with a fallen tree and climb your way to the top for the catch.

Thornmarsh Drone

Just northeast of Thornmarsh, this drone's path crosses a Fireclaw's territory. Eliminate the threat, utilize the Pullcaster on nearby trees and structures, and make your jump.

Isle of Spires Drone

West of Legacy's Landfall, on the Isle of Spires, lies the final drone. Climbing the skeletal remains of a skyscraper will position you perfectly for this last grab.

Collecting all Survey Drones is more than a tick on your completionist checklist; it's a journey through the intricate landscapes and narratives of Horizon Forbidden West. Each drone captured not only brings you closer to fully unlocking the mysteries within GAIA's chamber but also immerses you deeper into the game's beautifully crafted world. Happy drone hunting!