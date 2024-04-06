Key Takeaways Solve Vista Points to align holograms for a glimpse of the Old World's story.

Explore the expansive map to find & align 9 unique Vista Points in Horizon Forbidden West.

Completion rewards include treasures & artifacts, deepening lore connection.

In the lush and vibrant world of Horizon Forbidden West, Aloy's journey takes her across a landscape filled with remnants of the Old World, including the fascinating Vista Points. These locations offer players a window into the past and a unique puzzle-solving experience as they align holographic vistas with their real-world counterparts. This guide was crafted to assist you in uncovering and solving all Vista Points scattered across the game, enriching your exploration with a blend of history and technology.

How to Solve Vista Points?

Solving Vista Points in Horizon Forbidden West is a delightful blend of exploration and puzzle-solving. Upon discovering a Vista Point, indicated by an eye-shaped symbol on your map, you'll be greeted with a partial hologram. The challenge lies in aligning this hologram with the surrounding landscape to complete the image, which requires keen observation and a bit of creativity. Engage your Focus to view the hologram and maneuver around the area until the holographic image perfectly overlays with the environment, revealing a glimpse into the Old World's story at that spot.

Where to Find All Vista Points

Horizon Forbidden West is home to 9 unique Vista Points, each in distinct regions of the game's expansive map. Below is a detailed guide to each Vista Point, including their locations and how to align them:

Vista Point: The Daunt

Location: Central Daunt, near Relic Ruins: The Daunt.

Central Daunt, near Relic Ruins: The Daunt. Alignment Spot: A short distance from the Vista Point icon, look for a specific vantage point where the hologram aligns with the landscape, revealing the Old World's echo.

Vista Point: Plainsong

Location: West of Plainsong, near the mountainous region.

West of Plainsong, near the mountainous region. Alignment Spot: Ascend the terrain, watching for Skydrifters, until the hologram merges with the environment, completing the Vista.

Vista Point: Scalding Spear

Location: East of Scalding Spear, amidst the hills.

East of Scalding Spear, amidst the hills. Alignment Spot: Navigate carefully, as it's adjacent to a Sunwing Site, and find the spot where the hologram aligns, unveiling the Old World's remnants.

Vista Point: The Stillsands

Location: West of Camp Nowhere.

West of Camp Nowhere. Alignment Spot: Roam the vicinity until the hologram seamlessly integrates with the landscape, illustrating the Old World's narrative.

Vista Point: Dunehollow

Location: Inside Dunehollow, accessible during the Main Quest, The Sea of Sands.

Inside Dunehollow, accessible during the Main Quest, The Sea of Sands. Alignment Spot: Return post-quest to find a point where the hologram and the environment align, revealing the historical context.

Vista Point: The Memorial Grove

Location: West of Scalding Spear, up a mountain trail.

West of Scalding Spear, up a mountain trail. Alignment Spot: Ascend the trail and find the location where the hologram completes the scenic vista, connecting you to the Old World's tale.

Vista Point: The Long Coast

Location: Near The Greenhouse, along the western coast.

Near The Greenhouse, along the western coast. Alignment Spot: Explore the coastal area to find the precise location where the hologram and the real world blend, narrating an Old World story.

Vista Point: Shrouded Heights

Location: On the Isle of Spires, submerged underwater.

On the Isle of Spires, submerged underwater. Alignment Spot: Dive to discover the underwater point where the hologram aligns with the submerged ruins, offering a glimpse into the past.

Vista Point: Isle of Spires

Prerequisite: Complete the previous 8 Vista Points.

Complete the previous 8 Vista Points. Location: North of the Boat to the Mainland, near a towering structure on the Isle of Spires.

North of the Boat to the Mainland, near a towering structure on the Isle of Spires. Alignment Spot: Either climb to the tower's summit or approach via flying to align the final Vista Point, unlocking the culmination of Old World stories.

Reward for Vista Point Completion

Upon successfully discovering and aligning all Vista Points, a new marker will appear on your map, leading you to a concealed safe. Inside this safe lies a trove of treasures from the Old World, including:

1x Ancient Sculpture

2x Ancient Metal Eye

1x Ancient Necklace

1x Ancient Chimes

1x Bronze Ingot

In addition to these sellable artifacts, you'll be awarded the Audio Datapoint "Our Thanks" and a substantial 1,500 XP, marking your successful journey through the echoes of the Old World.

Embarking on the quest to uncover all Vista Points in Horizon Forbidden West enriches your gameplay experience with intriguing puzzles and breathtaking views and deepens your connection to the game's lore. It bridges the gap between Aloy's post-apocalyptic world and the long-gone era of the Old World.