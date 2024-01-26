Key Takeaways Horizon Forbidden West, the critically acclaimed sequel, is coming to PC on March 21 with bonus content and technical enhancements.

The Complete Edition package includes exclusive outfits, weapons, resources, and photo mode features.

PC gamers can enjoy unlocked frame rates, customizable graphics settings, and support for high-end hardware, offering immersive visuals and gameplay.

Exciting news just dropped for Horizon fans! Guerrilla's critically acclaimed sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, is making its way to PC on March 21.

Following Aloy's epic adventure, this beloved game promises awe-inspiring machines, new tribes, and the treacherous Burning Shores volcanic archipelago in the included expansion.

What's in Store with the Complete Edition?

The PC release comes in a Complete Edition package featuring bonus content for pre-purchases, such as the exclusive Blacktide Outfit and Blacktide Bow.

Linking your Steam account to PlayStation Network unlocks the Nora Legacy Outfit and Nora Spear. Players can expect two special outfits, Carja Behemoth Elite, and Nora Thunder Elite, along with unique weapons, Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling. The in-game Resources Pack, Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece, and exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint add to the immersive experience.

Technical Enhancements for PC Gamers

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on PC offers unlocked frame rates, customizable graphics settings, and various performance-enhancing technologies, including NVIDIA DLSS 3 upscaling and frame generation, AMD FSR, and Intel XeSS support.

For those with high-end hardware, you can expect image-enhancing NVIDIA DLAA to be available. This effectively leverages DirectStorage for quick loading times.

Immersive Visuals and Gameplay

Explore detailed environments from lush forests to sunken cities, with ultra-wide support in 21:9, 32:9, and even 48:9 resolutions for triple-monitor setups.

You will have fully customizable mouse and keyboard controls and extensive controller support ensure you traverse the Forbidden West the way you want. Adapt your experience with Steam Input support for remapping and customization. For the ultimate immersion, use a PlayStation DualSense controller with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

Awaiting Your Return to Aloy's World

The Nixxes Software and Guerrilla teams can't wait for players to rejoin Aloy's world on PC. Stay tuned for more details on system requirements in the coming weeks.

Prepare for an unparalleled adventure in the far-future post-apocalyptic world of Horizon Forbidden West. Wishlist on Steam now and secure your place in this epic journey. See you on March 21!