In the expansive world of Horizon Forbidden West, players can immerse themselves in the quest for collecting unique items known as Ornaments. These spherical objects aren't just collectibles; they're keys to unlocking parts of the game's rich lore and enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the environment with their holographic capabilities. This guide delves into the essence of Ornaments, their purpose, and a quick walkthrough to locate each one within the game. Here's what one of them looks like in-game:

The Significance of Ornaments

As you progress through the game, the true purpose of these Ornaments starts to unfold, particularly highlighted during the Errand, "Nights of Lights." This quest reveals that Ornaments are, in fact, relics from the Old World, once used to celebrate a variety of holidays. When presented to Stemmur in Hidden Ember, each Ornament triggers a spectacular display of themed holographic lights, reminiscent of Old World festivities, casting an ethereal glow over the ruins of what was once Las Vegas.

All Ornament Effects

Ornament #1 ("Let's Get This Started!"): Engulfs the sky in St. Patrick's Day-themed lights.

Ornament #2 ("Emergency Pit Stop"): Illuminates the surroundings with Bodhi Day lights.

Ornament #3 ("Weekend Getaway"): Brings Halloween to life with themed holographic lights.

Ornament #4 ("Stanfort Days"): Celebrates Eid al-Fitr with appropriate holographic displays.

Ornament #5 ("Go Big"): Fills the sky with the vibrant hues of Chinese New Year lights.

Ornament #6 ("A Church? Really?"): Marks Easter with themed holographic lights.

Ornament #7 ("The Bill"): Sets a romantic mood with Valentine's Day lights.

Ornament #8 ("Golden Toucans"): Welcomes the New Year with spectacular Eve lights.

Ornament #9 ("Gizmo"): Ushers in Christmas with festive holographic lights.

Ornament #10 ("Kyle's Last Ball"): Celebrates Oktoberfest with themed lights.

How to Get All Ornaments

To aid you in your quest, here's a detailed rundown of where each Ornament can be found within the vast expanses of "Horizon Forbidden West":

Relic Ruins: The Daunt: The journey begins here, where you'll find Ornament #1 as a reward for unraveling the ruin's mysteries. Relic Ruins: No Man's Land: Venture through this challenging ruin to claim Ornament #2 as your prize. Relic Ruins: The Dry Yearn: Overcoming the trials of this ruin rewards you with Ornament #3. Relic Ruins: Restless Weald: The completion of this ruin's puzzles grants you Ornament #4. Relic Ruins: The Stillsands: Navigate the perils of this ruin to secure Ornament #5. Relic Ruins: Runner's Wild: Triumph over the challenges here to obtain Ornament #6. Relic Ruins: The Long Coast: Conquer the puzzles within to find Ornament #7. Relic Ruins: Isle of Spires: The completion of this ruin rewards you with Ornament #8. Nights of Lights Errand: Engaging with Stemmur in Hidden Ember initiates this quest, leading to the discovery of Ornament #9.

Reward for Your Collecting Endeavors

Upon gathering all nine Ornaments, return to Hidden Ember and present them to Stemmur. He will direct you to a chest containing the "Ancestor's Return - Legendary Shredder Gauntlet" among other valuable items, culminating the Relics From Ruins Collectables Quest.

The Quest Continues in Burning Shores

In the Burning Shores expansion, an additional Ornament awaits:

Relic Ruins: Murmuring Hollow: The final Ornament, #10, is your reward for conquering the challenges of this ruin.

Collecting all Ornaments in Horizon Forbidden West is a testament to your exploratory and puzzle-solving skills and a unique way to connect with the game's rich lore and bring a touch of the Old World's mystique into Aloy's journey. Each Ornament not only tells a story but also transforms the landscape with breathtaking holographic displays, making this quest one of the most rewarding experiences in the game.