Guerrilla Games, Nixxes, and PlayStation Studios today revealed Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered for PS5 and PC.

Horizon Zero Dawn released seven years ago on PS4 to great acclaim. A brand-new IP from Guerrilla Games, Horizon was a drastic departure from their previous franchise, Killzone. A third-person action-adventure title set in a post-apocalyptic world filled with primitive humans and robotic dinosaurs, Horizon Zero Dawn captured the imagination of players at its reveal. The end product featured a captivating story, heart-pounding gameplay against fearsome mechanical beasts, and a gorgeous presentation that took full advantage of the then-newly released PS4 Pro. Though the game has aged, it still looked pretty good.

Now, following a PC port and a proper sequel, Horizon Zero Dawn is getting remastered treatment courtesy of Nixxes. Even better, those that already own the game on PS4 or PC can upgrade to Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered for a very small fee. The remaster includes the game's story expansion, The Frozen Wilds.

Graphical Enhancements for Days

Nixxes is promising a whole slew of graphical enhancements meant to bring the game up to parity with its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West. This includes over 10 hours of re-recorded conversation, mocap, and other graphical improvements to areas that stick out like a sore thumb. Even some of the game's best aspects, including character modeling and rendering, have been upgraded to take advantage of the PS5's power. The game's presentation will also support 4K resolutions and the PS5's SSD for lightning-quick fast traveling.

Audiophiles can also expect enhanced audio that takes advantage of the PS5 Tempest 3D Audio Tech to create an immersive soundscape. The DualSense features that added a lot of immersion to Horizon Forbidden West also return. The game will support the PS5 Pro when the console launches on November 7. Finally, the Remastered version will support your old PS4 and PC saves, allowin you to pick up where you left off or start a New Game+ adventure.

An Upgrade Path for Current Owners

Existing Horizon Zero Dawn owners, whether it's the standard edition or Complete Edition on PS4 or PC, can upgrade to Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered for $9.99. If you own a digital version of the game via PSN, Steam, or Epic Game Store you'll be able to purchase the digital version at that price. For PS4 owners that ownt he disc, you will need to insert your copy of the game into your PS5 to get access to the upgrade. Be forewarned, you will need to insert the disc into your console each time you want to play. For those who don't own any copy of Horizon Zero Dawn, the remaster will set you back $49.99.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered launches October 31 on PS5 and PC.