Earlier this year, we saw the debut of Love Eternal, a new horror platformer to be published by Ysbryd Games that serves as the debut from developers brlka. And now, straight from today's Indie Horror Showcase and just in time for Halloween, we have a brand-new gameplay trailer for the title, which you can check out below. Though while seeing more gameplay is obviously a definite highlight, another is a potential deeper look at the game's narrative and presentation, which hints at different perspectives when it comes to telling the story, and also different ways it may be able to mess with the player as well...

Love Eternal is the story of Maya, a troubled teen whose fortunes don't exactly get any better when they find themselves being the target of a selfish god, and now has to find her way out of an otherworldly prison. However, as seen in this latest clip, the god in question has apparently cooked up some nightmarish versions of Maya's friends and family in order to torment her during her escape. Heck, in one instance, it seems to be implied her family may even have been kidnapped as well, meaning Maya may be fighting for the lives of those nearest and dearest to her as well.

Gameplay-wise, Love Eternal involves 2D platforming where Maya has to make use of gravity-bending powers in order to get past various obstacles, similar to VVVVVV or, to name a more recent example, Vainger from UFO 50. Players will have to use precision in order to navigate entire mazes of lasers, spikes, and the like, all in the shadows of twisted monoliths. However, the end of the trailer shows that the platforming alone may not be safe from the more scarier parts, as Maya experiences quite the shocking surprise, one that may even hint at a bit of a meta angle to go with things as well...

We also get to see some animated cinematics to accompany the game's story, notably with different styles, ranging from a more traditional animation feel to more detailed pixel art from a first-person POV, and even what appears to be a quick shot of a live-action sculpture of some sort. It certainly is some eye-catching stuff, and we'll certainly want to see more of how this nightmarish story ties in with the platforming gameplay. Granted, we'll have to wait until 2025 to see for ourselves, when Love Eternal arrives for all major platforms, but hopefully, it'll be worth the wait.