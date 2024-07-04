Key Takeaways
- Hot Lap Racing features over 50 licensed vehicles and 15 tracks.
- The game offers various racing styles and camera angles, including cockpit view.
- Hot Lap Racing is set for release on PC and Switch on July 16, with a discount for Switch pre-orders.
Hot Lap Racing has shown a lot of promise since it was announced earlier this year for both the Switch and PC, and new details have been revealed about the game. We've seen brief glimpses of the vehicles, but it was a little tricky to tell if they were all licensed or not and it is now clear: Hot Lap Racing will feature a roster of over 50 licensed vehicles and one community-created one.
This is impressive because for a game that aims to tackle so many different genres in racing and is a new IP, it would be easy to not go for licenses and go for look-alikes. One way to extend the life of the game would be to have a community-creation suite to draw from, however, so maybe that's something we'll see down the line as a way to have fan-made recreations of other legendary cars out there.
Cockpit Powerhouse
Hot Lap will feature various periods of time represented -- from the '60s to the modern era with single-seater Formula-style vehilcles, GT vehicles, Production, stock cars and a variety of different racing styles. There will be over fifteen licensed tracks to race on, including Zolder, Salzburgring, Kuwait Motor Town, Jarama, Laquais, Navarra, Oschersleben and Gingerman Raceway. There will also be several different options for camera angles to partake in the tracks with -- from behind the car to cockpit view as well. The POV camera looks fantastic, with a high amount of detail in the cockpit.
Variety is the Spice of Life
Hot Lap Racing is set for release on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store alongside the Switch on July 16. Switch pre-orders can get a discount taking the price to $29.99, which is not yet available for PC players, but will presumably be an early bird price there as well.
Check out the full roster below:
- Junior 60 S
- Brabham BT24
- Cavallino 33P
- Fred Motors GT
- Lagard S10
- Crown Magic MK.II
- Marole RF3
- Renault 5 Turbo Superproduction
- Citroen AX Superproduction
- Lola T91/50
- Minardi M191
- AGS JH25
- Brabham BT60B
- Venturi 400 Trophy
- Venturi 600 LM
- Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI DTM
- Opel Calibra V6 DTM
- Vauxhall Cavalier BTCC
- Renault Laguna BTCC
- Lola B02/00
- Lola B2K/10
- Arena R8
- BR 200
- Renault Megane Trophy V6
- Gunma Prestazione X2006 JTC
- Gunma Prestazione X2006
- Horazio Celeste Supersport
- AGS JH25
- Abarth 500 Assetto Corse
- Noble M600
- Noble M600 GT3
- Mygale Formula 4 Gen.1
- Kobe Enjin Ninja R
- Ligier JS P217
- Alpine A110 GT4
- Ligier JS P4
- Aurus 01
- Mygale Formula 3 R
- Ligier JS2 R
- Lamera Cup
- Special One Evo-E R
- Ligier P320
- Chovey Marcos Stock-Car
- Haldon Komodo Stock-Car
- Alpine A480
- KGM E-Cup 200
- Mygale Formula 4 Gen.2
- Renault 5 Turbo 3E
- Peugeot 9X8
- Noble M500
- Noble M500 GT4
- Formula Quantic
- Formula Xtreme (community creation)
Check out the car roster trailer here.