Key Takeaways Hot Lap Racing features over 50 licensed vehicles and 15 tracks.

The game offers various racing styles and camera angles, including cockpit view.

Hot Lap Racing is set for release on PC and Switch on July 16, with a discount for Switch pre-orders.

Hot Lap Racing has shown a lot of promise since it was announced earlier this year for both the Switch and PC, and new details have been revealed about the game. We've seen brief glimpses of the vehicles, but it was a little tricky to tell if they were all licensed or not and it is now clear: Hot Lap Racing will feature a roster of over 50 licensed vehicles and one community-created one.

This is impressive because for a game that aims to tackle so many different genres in racing and is a new IP, it would be easy to not go for licenses and go for look-alikes. One way to extend the life of the game would be to have a community-creation suite to draw from, however, so maybe that's something we'll see down the line as a way to have fan-made recreations of other legendary cars out there.

Cockpit Powerhouse

Hot Lap will feature various periods of time represented -- from the '60s to the modern era with single-seater Formula-style vehilcles, GT vehicles, Production, stock cars and a variety of different racing styles. There will be over fifteen licensed tracks to race on, including Zolder, Salzburgring, Kuwait Motor Town, Jarama, Laquais, Navarra, Oschersleben and Gingerman Raceway. There will also be several different options for camera angles to partake in the tracks with -- from behind the car to cockpit view as well. The POV camera looks fantastic, with a high amount of detail in the cockpit.

Variety is the Spice of Life

Hot Lap Racing is set for release on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store alongside the Switch on July 16. Switch pre-orders can get a discount taking the price to $29.99, which is not yet available for PC players, but will presumably be an early bird price there as well.

Check out the full roster below:

Junior 60 S

Brabham BT24

Cavallino 33P

Fred Motors GT

Lagard S10

Crown Magic MK.II

Marole RF3

Renault 5 Turbo Superproduction

Citroen AX Superproduction

Lola T91/50

Minardi M191

AGS JH25

Brabham BT60B

Venturi 400 Trophy

Venturi 600 LM

Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI DTM

Opel Calibra V6 DTM

Vauxhall Cavalier BTCC

Renault Laguna BTCC

Lola B02/00

Lola B2K/10

Arena R8

BR 200

Renault Megane Trophy V6

Gunma Prestazione X2006 JTC

Gunma Prestazione X2006

Horazio Celeste Supersport

AGS JH25

Abarth 500 Assetto Corse

Noble M600

Noble M600 GT3

Mygale Formula 4 Gen.1

Kobe Enjin Ninja R

Ligier JS P217

Alpine A110 GT4

Ligier JS P4

Aurus 01

Mygale Formula 3 R

Ligier JS2 R

Lamera Cup

Special One Evo-E R

Ligier P320

Chovey Marcos Stock-Car

Haldon Komodo Stock-Car

Alpine A480

KGM E-Cup 200

Mygale Formula 4 Gen.2

Renault 5 Turbo 3E

Peugeot 9X8

Noble M500

Noble M500 GT4

Formula Quantic

Formula Xtreme (community creation)

Check out the car roster trailer here.