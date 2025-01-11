The House of the Dead 2: Remake is heading to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime this spring, according to publisher Forever Entertainment. We'll be able to play the game solo as James or Gary or go together to take down the zombies in co-op.

House of the Dead 2 Remake Will Haunt Your Home

The sequel's remake will feature a bunch of improvements, according to its official Steam page. They include the following:

Remastered music (with the classic soundtrack also available in the game)

Modern graphics

Gameplay faithful to the original game

Co-op mode

Multiple endings and branching levels

Additionally, there will be a boss mode and a training mode, so you can hone your shooting skills in this classic Sega arcade game. Forever Entertainment has already listed the PC system requirements you'll need to run the game. They are:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel i5 3570K / AMD RYZEN 3 3300X

Intel i5 3570K / AMD RYZEN 3 3300X Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: DESKTOP GTX 1050ti / 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 570

DESKTOP GTX 1050ti / 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 570 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 7 GB available space

The recommended specs include the following:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: intel i7-7700 / AMD RYZEN 5 5600X

intel i7-7700 / AMD RYZEN 5 5600X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1070 / 1660 super / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

NVIDIA GTX 1070 / 1660 super / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 7 GB available space

The House of the Dead 2 Remake brings the arcade game to modern consoles.

The House of the Dead 2 Scared Kids Everywhere

Scaring 90s kids in every arcade with horrifying visuals and music, The House of the Dead 2 takes place in February 2000, and James Taylor and Gary Stewart are sent to investigate reports of hostile creatures in a small city. To their horror, it seems similar to what occurred in Curien Mansion a few years ago in the first game. They then go on a quest to find the source of the infestation and take out many zombies along the way.

"It's surprisingly challenging [..], especially the end bosses for as intentionally cheesy and laughable this game is, it's there to kick your ass," said a 2014 review of the game's Dreamcast port from Classic Game Room.

The remake will include Steam Achievements, according to the store listing.

The first game also received a remake in 2022. "The House of the Dead: Remake had a lot working in its favor going in that didn't pan out in the end," our review said. "The main problems lie in the controls, which never work as well as they should, at least at launch." The writer also referenced the "almost plastic-looking character models and muddy textures for the environment."