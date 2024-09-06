With the release of Astro Bot, the PlayStation 5 exclusive is becoming a highly anticipated title among players. In terms of game-length, the number of hours isn’t out of this world, but it is enough to provide players with a greater sense of the PlayStation universe and all its glory.

How Long is Astro Bot?

Close

The love for the series stems from its innovative use of the PlayStation’s mechanics, with Astro’s Playroom being a free-to-play title that highlighted the versatile features of the PS5 DualSense controller. Fans of the series will be pleased to know the game will have even more action and fun in its next installment, clocking in at 10–12 hours for an average playthrough. Now, this is besides the fact that Astro Bot is full of collectibles and secret worlds, which does add up in the end. If you’re looking at 100% completion, the game length would be around 13–15 hours. The entire game has 80 levels, split across six galaxies and about 50 planets, so don’t be discouraged by the length!

Related Astro Bot Embraces Color, Joy, Love for the PlayStation Brand to Create Something Magical In a catalog that boasts serious titles like The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima and Returnal, Astro Bot stands out as a whimsical delight.

If you are playing Astro Bot, it would be hard to ignore all the collectibles, considering the game makes it a highlight, given its exclusivity to PlayStation. There are tons of franchises that make an appearance in the game, like God Of War, Uncharted, and Horizon Zero Dawn, which adds to the experience of the series itself. I, for one, couldn’t go through a level without looking around every corner, trying to find a collectible. For a game like Astro Bot, the length of the game makes up for the amount of dedication that was put into it in order to curate an experience that is unique and innovative.

Is Astro Bot Longer than its Previous Titles?

Close

When it comes to the series’ other titles, Astro Bot boasts the highest game-length, with its gameplay being around 2 to 3 times more than its previous installments. Astro Bot made his series debut with the PlayStation VR title, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, which has an average game length of 7–8 hours, 13 hours for 100% completion. The second installment, Astro’s Playroom, has an average game length of 3 hours, with 5 hours if you go for 100% completion. Typically, every title from the series provides an average of 2–5 hours of side missions and extra content.

Related Astro Bot Makes His Triumphant Return With a New Self-Titled PS5 Game After making their return via a PS5 pack-in game, Astro Bot returns to the PS5 for what looks to be their biggest platformer yet.

According to Howlongtobeat.com, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (11 Hours), Tomb Raider (2013) (11 ½ Hours), Ori and the Will of the Wisps (12 Hours), all have main story times similar to Astro Bot, which is rather impressive. When it comes to completionist times, Ghostrunner (13 ½ Hours), It Takes Two (14 Hours) and Banjo-Kazooie (14 ½ Hours), boast times similar to the full completion of Astro Bot. There is a lot of ground to cover in this latest installment, so if you’re someone who loves finding collectibles and going off the beaten path from time to time, Astro Bot is sure to please your gaming palette.