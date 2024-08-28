When it comes to RPGs, many of them run up some long runtimes. However, while Visions of Mana does require a good amount of hours, it’s not as time-consuming as one may think.

How Long is Visions of Mana?

An average playthrough of Visions of Mana will take about 35–40 hours. In my playthrough, which went through all the story and some side quests and grinding, it lasted around 37 hours. If you just go for the story, the case could be made for it lasting 25-30 hours, though not quicker than that. For those looking to 100% the game or explore the world to its fullest like many RPG players (like myself), the length would be around 50–55 hours. There’s a good amount to do within Visions of Mana, from side-quests to treasure hunting, as well as optional time trials and exploring different areas. While they aren’t all required in order to complete the game, they do add to the RPG experience and can grant you some pretty nice rewards like new weapons, spells, and gear.

Is Visions of Mana Longer than Other Mana Titles?

Yes, Visions of Mana looks to be the longest title in the Mana series, comparing the series’ average totals on HowLongToBeat.com. However, it is a close call, with Legend of Mana having an average completion length of 50.5 hours. The second and third-longest games in the series, according to completion lengths are 2020’s remake of Trials of Mana with 43.5 hours and the original 1996 version of Trials of Mana (which was exclusive to Japan until 2019’s Collection of Mana) with 38.5 hours.

This extends to the story (along with the occasional grinding or backtracking), with Secret of Mana (1993)’s narrative averaging about 28 hours, with Trials of Mana (2020) following behind with 27 hours. The average narrative length of the Mana series looks to be around 23 to 24 hours, with outliers being 2016’s Adventures of Mana with 11.5 hours and Final Fantasy Adventure with 10.5 hours. Still, it does seem in line with the other Mana series titles, so fans will feel right at home with how long their adventure will be.

