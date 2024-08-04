Key Takeaways Enhance your Steam Deck's performance easily with tweaks and plugin options for smoother gameplay experiences.

The Steam Deck is already a powerhouse right out of the box, but it can struggle to hit decent framerates for certain games (especially newer triple-A titles). But what you might not know is that a stock Steam Deck is nowhere near its full potential, performance-wise, and can be pushed even further beyond.

This comes in the way of plugins and hardware tweaks, but mostly small performance tweaks that don't take a lot of effort and might only take you upwards of 30 minutes. These won't give you double the performance output or anything, but they can make games that struggle to hit 30 run at a smooth 60 FPS.

Take care with any plugins you choose to install and ensure you research them carefully.

10 Buy An OLED

Technically, A Performance Boost

Image from Valve.

Alright, I personally don't agree with this one, but objectively, the OLED will provide a performance boost over the base model due to a better Wi-Fi card, 90hz screen, better battery, and faster RAM.

It's just that it costs around $200 more than the LCD model, so that's a bummer.

I'll be writing the rest of this guide with support for both the LCD and OLED models, but if you want a performance boost with less effort and have the money to spare, buy an OLED. Unfortunately, Valve does not provide an upgrade path from LCD to OLED, so it's at full price regardless.

9 Limit FPS

Why Waste Power?

This one is more for conserving battery life if a game isn't hitting 60 FPS constantly anyway, but it can also help to make your framerate more consistent if you limit the Steam Deck's refresh rate down to something like 50, 40, or 30, depending on how well the game is performing.

This can easily be done in the quick menu, under battery options and performance settings. Just be sure it says refresh rate and not frame rate, because when it's limiting framerate it isn't helping much and looks incredibly janky. Either way, though, this can help your battery performance, and 40 still looks pretty smooth.

8 Install A Larger SSD Instead Of A MicroSD Card

Faster Speeds, Harder Process.

This is the only hardware modification on this list, but it's not incredibly expensive or difficult and could give you way quicker load times. There are official tutorials on how to replace the SSD in your Steam Deck, and making this internal storage larger will lead to everything loading faster than a MicroSD card.

You could also use this to hot-swap out the SSD for a Windows installation instead, but that is a significant amount of effort, and Windows typically runs worse on Deck than SteamOS, so I'd only recommend it if you REALLY want to play Fortnite. Otherwise, upgrade your storage, and have fun.

7 Clear Shader Caches And Compatibility Files

Unnecessary Bloat

If you're finding your system bloated, especially if you've only got 64 GB of internal storage, clearing your shader caches and compatibility data should be a regular thing. This is made incredibly easy using the Decky plugin Storage Cleaner, which does this at the press of a button instead of making it a whole process.

These can help clear up your main drive, which is necessary for Steam to fill up with more shader caches and compatibility files so the games you're playing can run better. It's also just nice to clear off 30+ GB of junk data that wasn't doing anything, because uninstalling games doesn't delete these, for some reason.

6 Use FSR

Upscaling That Doesn't Look Awful

If you're playing a graphically intensive game, and setting all the graphics settings to low hasn't helped much, you might want to slide into the display settings, set the resolution lower, then try out FSR in the quickbar menu. This is an upscaling setting that actually looks decent, sometimes.

It's not always great, especially if you're upscaling from 720p to 1080p where it'll tend to leave white outlines on everything and no upscaling at all would look better, but from 480p to 720p looks decent. This performs better than running at 720p natively, but should only be used if necessary.

5 Switch Between Desktop And Gaming Modes

Weird Differences

One odd thing that you should give a shot if nothing else has worked is switching modes. Most games run better in gaming mode, but a few will run better on Desktop, especially if you're playing with a keyboard and mouse. This is especially true for games like Portal, which run perfectly, but only allow 1080p in desktop.

It should be noted that if you're playing in Desktop mode, you should be closing all tabs other than the game for the best performance, as web browsers tend to eat your RAM This applies to every computer, though.

Overall, just give it a shot if you want to see which runs better.

An Important Plugin.

Another tool you can use with Decky Loader is PowerTools, a plugin that gives you much finer control over your Steam Deck's performance on the fly. It allows you to change the number of CPU threads, limit your clock speed, cap your battery charge rate, and more.

This one is especially for the nerds, but I've found messing with SMT and CPU frequencies on a per-game basis has made some games go from unplayable to decent. It's not always a huge boost, but for some games that are particular about these things, it can be a big help.

3 Try Proton GE

Usually Effective, Always Worth Trying

If you're finding most of the games that aren't running well are ones without a native Linux port, you should give Proton GE a shot. You can easily download or manage these custom Proton versions using ProtonUp-Qt, which you can get off Discover in desktop mode.

Once you have it downloaded, go to the game on Steam, and in settings, set the compatibility layer to the Proton GE version you downloaded. This typically makes games much more performant, or can completely solve bugs or issues in games that don't run perfectly on Deck, it's great.

2 Use CryoUtilities

Quick, One-Click Performance Boost

If you want a one-stop shop to make your Deck run better where you have to do almost none of the work yourself, CryoUtilities is your best bet. It makes your swap file larger, essentially downloading more RAM, Defragments your drive, and helps clear up those Shader Caches and Compatibility Data.

It does much more than this, all of which contribute to a pretty decent performance boost that will make both your hard drive and games run better.

It should be noted that the main change (the swap file) requires a decently large internal drive to work well. If you're on the 64GB model, it won't make too big a difference.

1 Increase VRAM

Should Be On By Default

The easiest change you can make for massive performance gains that I'm baffled isn't on by default is increasing your VRAM. You can do this by following these steps:

Go into BIOS (pressing Volume Up and Power while the system is off) Go to Setup Utility, Advanced, and then click UMA Frame Buffer Size. Simply set it to 4G, click Exit, Exit Saving Changes, and then you've just gotten a big performance boost in most games.

The only exception to this is Red Dead Redemption 2, where it will stutter a lot more, but for everything else, this is an incredibly easy change that's worth doing.

