Baw-Li-Guhh Lang is one of the first bosses you'll find in Black Myth: Wukong, and it can be hard to take on. Thankfully, we can give you tips to defeat this frog beast and unlock its transformation.

Prepare for Baw-Li-Guhh Lang

Baw-Li-Guhh Lang doesn't need too much preparation as it's one of the easiest bosses in the game, but in comparison to other RPGs, it's still pretty damn tough. You'll want to visit Guanyun Temple and unlock the ability to craft armor after interacting with its incense spot. By equipping crafted armor like the Pilgrim's Garb and Pilgrim's Headband , you can increase your defense. If you have the armor set equipped, you'll also get increased sprint speed, which will help you avoid this frog's attacks.

Additionally, you'll want to prepare for Baw-Li-Guhh Lang by unlocking the right skills. Pause the game and head to the Self-Advance tab. Then, go to the Stamina section and unlock Deft Evasion and Simian Agility to quicken your dodging ability and reduce its stamina consumption. With these skills unlocked, it will be far easier to dodge Baw-Li-Guhh Lang's attacks.

Before attempting Baw-Li-Guhh Lang, you should take down Guangzhi. This boss gives you a transformation that can help you give a crippling burn to this frog boss.

How to Take Down Baw-Li-Guhh Lang

When you first try to take down Baw-Li-Guhh Lang, it will immediately spawn its minions. You can take them out with a few strikes. It's best to take them out now rather than them being a nuisance later. Be careful, however, as the main boss will leap at you with a dash attack if you're not careful. One of its main attacks is a backkick. If it turns around, be careful of its tough strikes and try to dodge backwards to avoid this move. Also watch out for when it hops, as this is when it will strike you with its hand in a diagonal movement. If it jumps higher, it's about to do a three-hit combo. Try to dodge out of the way as successfully as you can.

If Baw-Li-Guhh Lang moves backwards, it's likely to lash out its tongue. Try to dodge to the left or the right and get behind it. Strike it while it's pre-occupied with its tongue.

At one point in the battle, use the Guangzhi transformation you've unlocked. Use the heavy attack, Moon Chase, to unleash a series of dash attacks that will weaken the amphibian and cause burning damage. Try to hit it enough times to inflict this status ailment. The burning damage will begin to devastate the boss' health. Five dash attacks did the trick.

Don't feel like you're safe if you're far away from the frog. It will commit to a surprising leap, slamming its body into yours in devastating fashion. Be ready to dodge at any moment. It will soon be defeated if you follow these tips. Be prepared for tougher fights in the near future, like Guangmou and the Whiteclad Noble.

Rewards for Defeating Baw-Li-Guhh Lang

By taking down Baw-Li-Guhh Lang, you'll gain his transformation that can be used in battle, in addition to other rewards:

388 x Will

2 x Yarn

