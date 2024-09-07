Black Bear Guai is the last boss of Chapter 1 in Black Myth: Wukong, so he'll be providing much more of a challenge than a simple bear hug. This fiery beast hits hard and can move surprisingly fast across this burning locale.

How to Prepare for Black Bear Guai

To get ready for this beast of a boss battle, you should do the following tasks:

Craft the latest armor available to you at the Incense point. You should have the Serpentscale Battlerobe

Whiteclad Noble, for example. It will give increased defense and a unique effect which recovers a small amount of health when health is low. Self-Advance your Robust Constitution to the full six stages and work on Rampant Vigfor at least two times for a higher maximum health and stamina. Punishing Downpour also was super handy as it causes extra damage after six successful light attack combo hits.

Craft the Twin Serpents Staff

Improve your 3-Year-Old Coconut Wine

Upgrade your potion to five uses instead of four.

How to Defeat Black Bear Guai

Thankfully, unlike the Whiteclad Noble, there is only one phase to this battle. However, the bear does up the stakes as its claws illuminate in fire mid-way through the fight. You'll want to keep moving during this battle. Black Bear Guai will phase out into dust and then re-appear, pouncing at you. Dodge out of the way quickly. It will take some time for the animal to get back on its feet, so give him a few cheeky swings of the staff to begin taking down his health.

To confuse this boss, you can use the recently claimed Cloud Step. This lets you disappear from one's view and then gives you a sneak attack that adds some extra damage. It will keep slamming down its fists and will stomp at you. Keep some distance while this occurs and look for opportunities to strike. You can also immobilize this grizzly boss to get some extra hits. Its most common string of attacks is when it swings its arms twice and then thumps its fists onto the ground. At the end of this, now's your chance to give it a good light hit combo.

Thankfully, unlike the Whiteclad Noble, there is only one phase to this battle. However, the bear does up the stakes as its claws illuminate in fire mid-way through the fight.

To inflict a decent amount of damage, use Guangzhi's fiery form. Use his dash attack "Moon Chase" to keep striking your foe in quick succession before the transformation fades away. You can also use the Wandering Wight's headbutt as an effective strike if you beat that tough boss earlier.

Mid-way through the battle, the Black Bear Guai summons fire on its fists and in the surrounding area. Be mindful of the flames spewing from the ground. It will begin to charge you while it's phased out. Dodge to the left or right, trying to stick in a circular spot where there are less flames on the ground.

When it swings its arms, the bear is now more aggressive. Try to time your dodges just right. After two swings, it will become tired, and it gives an opportunity to strike. Keep hitting it with light and heavy strikes, and the Black Bear Guai will lose its balance. If you keep following these tips, the Yaoguai King: Black Bear Guai will fall.

