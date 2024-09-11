The Black Wind King is a mighty boss you'll face during Chapter 1 of Black Myth: Wukong. His spear strikes can dish out a lot of damage, but he can be beaten if you follow the right directions. Here's how to prepare for and defeat the Black Wind King in Black Myth: Wukong.

The Serpentscale Battlerobe has 18 Defense.

Preparations for Black Wind King

Make sure you take the necessary precautions before taking on such a tough boss. Here's a step-by-step run-through of what you require before facing the Black Wind King in Black Myth: Wukong:

Craft the newest armor after defeating the Whiteclad Noble. You'll receive a higher defense stat.

Self-Advance your monkey with Deft Evasion, Composure, and Punishing Downpour for the best dodging ability and power with your attacks.

Also, Self-Advance your Robust Constitution and Rampant Vigor however much you can increase your maximum health and stamina bars.

Craft the Twin Serpents Staff

Equip any transformation spells at your disposal after beating bosses like the Wandering Wight (which headbutts your foe) or Guangzhi (who strikes your opponent with fiery attacks).

Close

How to Beat the Black Wind King

The Black Wind King is a gruff foe with a long spear to be weary of. His strongest asset, however, is his wind strikes. He will fade into the air and dash at you. Try to time your upgraded dodges to get out of the way in time. After a few times, these air attacks dash towards you, a whirlwind forms in the middle of the battlefield. Run out of the way to avoid an AoE (area of effect) attack.

The Black Wind King will then begin to strike his weapon down in a three-hit combo. After he thuds the spear down, that gives you an opportunity to get a quick light attack combo on him. You can also mix and match between light attacks and heavy attacks if you'd like. During the fight, transform into Guangzhi to use their move "Moon Chase." The heavy attack strikes his opponent multiple times with dash attacks.

Related 10 Most Beautiful Areas In Black Myth: Wukong Take in the sights on your journey to the west!

If you stop to see the Black Wind King begin to swig liquid down his neck, get ready to dodge within a second. He will spit out flames in his near vicinity. Thankfully, it doesn't do too much damage if you can't slip out of the way. If you're cheeky, you can start hitting your foe as he swigs down the drink, dodge, and continue your combo, thanks to the Composure ability.

During the latter half of the bout, the boss performs a swing kick on the spear and then punches his fist into the ground, creating an AoE shockwave attack. When this occurs, try to stay out of his way and don't try to attack. Your opportunity comes when his fist lands into the dirt, as it takes time for him to regain his composure. Keep following these tips, and you should take down this boss in no time.

Rewards for Taking Down Black Wind King

1049 XP

Around 700 Will

Three Yarn

The Cloud Step

Black Myth: Wukong 4.5 /5 Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG rooted in Chinese mythology and based on Journey to the West, one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature.

You shall set out as the Destined One to venture into the challenges and marvels ahead, to uncover the obscured truth beneath the veil of a glorious legend from the past.

As the Destined One, you shall encounter powerful foes and worthy rivals throughout your journey. Fearlessly engage them in epic battles where surrender is not an option.

Aside from mastering various staff techniques, you can also freely combine different spells, abilities, weapons, and equipment to find the winning strategy that best suits your combat style. See at Official Site