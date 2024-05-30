If you are someone looking for a new challenging Metroidvania souls-like, akin to the likes of Hollow Knight or Ender Lilies, then you need to check out Nine Sols. This game is a blast, playing like a 2D Sekiro in a lot of ways. But equally, it's just as hard, and there are plenty of bosses that will have you pulling your hair out.

One of those is the second boss you'll face, General Jingzhao. He's a formidable foe who will force you to master parrying, Tai Chi Kicks and so much more. So, if you're having trouble taking them down, here is the guide you need to get your first Sol Seal.

How To Access General Jingzhao

To access the General Yingzhao fight in Nine Sols, you'll need to work your way through the opening stages of the game until you open up the Four Pavilions base. Then you'll need to head down the elevator and work toward the Radiant Pagoda section of the map.

This is where you will be able to activate the Light Bridge leading to where Kuafu is hiding out. You'll eventually get to an area where you'll find a merchant called Chiyou who will sell you some helpful Jades and just ahead, through the door, you'll encounter Yingzhao.

Preparation For The Fight

Because this fight is essentially the first real boss fight in the game, as Baichang isn't all that tough at all, there isn't a ton you can do to prepare. But there are a few things you can do. The best way to prepare for this fight is by upgrading what you can.

This essentially means purchasing at least one Pipe Upgrade back at the Four Pavilions to give yourself an extra opportunity to heal during the fight. Plus, if there are any Jades that catch your eye, I suggest you buy and equip those too.

For this fight in particular, I would suggest the Recovery Jade, as this will give you a chance to recover Internal Damage if you mess up a parry, or you could invest in the Quick Dose Jade, which allows you to administer Pipes faster to avoid getting hit during healing. Both of these can be acquired from Chiyou for 2,000 Yin and 1,250 Yin, respectively.

Fight Strategy - Phase One

The first phase of this fight will seem super intimidating at first, and if you think dashing and moving around a lot is the answer, then you're in for a bad time. The key to this stage is letting Yingzhao come to you, and when they do, you'll want to parry, use a talisman power and then repeat this until they go down.

They have three attacks in this phase. A charge swipe that will move from left to right, or right to left. A double attack that staggers and then follows up with another downward strike, and then you have a Crimson Stab.

The only one you really need to worry about here is the Crimson Stab because unless you do a well-timed Tai Chi Kick, it'll hit you hard and upset your rhythm. So do your best to avoid that one, but chances are, if you block consistently, you probably won't see this one at all.

Fight Strategy - Phase Two

After you deplete their health once, you'll trigger phase two, which has all the same attacks as the first, with a few tacked on for good measure. After the charge attacks or double swings, you'll now have to face a powerful Crimson Attack, which needs to be avoided by doing a well-timed Tai Chi Kick. My suggestion would be not to move too fast. Wait for the cue and then execute to stun them.

They also may perform a huge Crimson Slam attack, and the best course of action here is to just try and get out of the way. If you can't, try and execute the Tai Chi Kick, but it requires precise timing and positioning, so if you can avoid it instead, do that.

They will continue to mix up these attacks, so make use of your Talismans where possible, as they are the best early-game damage dealers, and if you nail your parries, you'll defeat Yingzhao and be able to collect your first Sol Seal. One down, many more to go.

Not to mention, you'll get your hands on a Herb Catalyst, which can be used to improve the potency of your pipes. This can be used when Kaufu agrees to head to the Four Pavillions after this fight.