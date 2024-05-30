After you beat General Yingzhao in Nine Sols, you'll quickly be ushered through New Kunlun to your next impending boss battle in the form of Goumang, a terrifying bird creature with, let's say, some rather questionable agricultural methods.

Related Best Games Like Hollow Knight To Play In 2024 Fill the void Hollow Knight let behind with these excellent titles!

The way she uses the Apemen gave me the same feeling that 'that scene' in Full Metal Alchemist did, and if you're like me, you'll be very motivated to take her down and get another Sol Seal. But to do that, you'll need to battle her Apemen Henchmen and they are no slouches. So, to help you get through this battle, here's a comprehensive guide detailing how to beat Goumang.

How To Access Goumang

As mentioned, once you take out General Yingzhao, you will then have the abilities needed to head to the Lake Yaochi ruins east of the Four Pavillions. Simply head to the top of the stairs to the right of the door to the Four pavilions and then Tai Chi Kick and Hack the guard at the door, giving you access to this new area.

After this, you will need to work your way along this path and then make your way down to the Water and Oxygen Synthesis room. Here, you will be able to hack guard robots and terminals to shut off the flowing waterfalls.

You'll also have the option to fight Celestial Figure: Shuigui, a mini-boss within this area. This fight is worthwhile as you'll gain the Avarice Jade which allows you to collect more Yin with every kill, but if you're not up for fighting them right now, you can just move on.

Clearing the waterfalls will allow you to work your way across and up into the Agrarian Hall, which is the area just before your fight with Goumang.

Preparing For Goumang

Unlike General Yingzhao, there are actually quite a few things that the player can do to prepare for their fight against Goumang. Some are more superfluous than others, but there are essential upgrades that I would urge players to get.

Firstly, I would urge players to get at least one additional Pipe Vial for this fight, as it's always good to have that added security of an additional heal.

Secondly, when in the Water and Oxygen Synthesis room, I would suggest players explore the area east and navigate the waterfalls with a grappling hook platforming section to access the area with Shennong. If you do the little side quest that asks you to acquire a Green Yinglong Egg for him, you'll be able to upgrade your Max health, which could be the difference between winning and losing the Goumang fight.

Then, as for your offensive setup, I would suggest that you explore the area leading up to the Agrarian Hall, as you will find a chest containing some Dark Steel, which you can then take back to the Four pavilions and use to upgrade your Azure Bow with an extra Arrow. Which really comes in handy during this fight in particular.

Then, finally, as for Jades, there aren't any in particular that are going to massively turn the tide here, but Quick Dose Jade is a good option; Recovery Jade is also a decent one to equip.

How To Beat Goumang

So, now time for the fight itself. How this one works is that you'll have to fight against Goumang's two Apemen minions, which are essentially a little and large duo. The big one will move slowly but perform strong, unblockable Crimson attacks. Whereas the smaller one will act more aggressively, using a series of slashes and slams, forcing you to parry precisely to avoid taking damage.

The fight doesn't evolve from the first moment onward, so learn their attacks and become familiar with their dynamic. You'll find that the best course of action is to try to lure the smaller one into a corner, chip away at their health and block when necessary. Then, when the bigger enemy finally makes their way over to you, simply dash past them, head to the other corner and repeat the process.

Related Hollow Knight Best Charms Ranked You'll live a pretty charmed existence with these in your arsenal.

After you take one of the two henchmen down, this is when Goumang enters the field of play, and you can start dealing damage. She'll head over to the fallen Apeman and ring her bell, which will revive that enemy. But while they do that, you can attack them with aerial attacks. I would suggest holding onto your Azure Bow Arrows until this moment as it deals good damage, and also has the chance to damage the other enemy still alive on the battlefield.

An important caveat to note is that, if you kill both, she will revive both at once. So it is best to take one down, focus purely on damaging Goumang, and then turn your attention to the Apeman enemies again. After the first rotation, always focus on the one that has the lowest health to make things a little more manageable for you, but don't be afraid to revert to the corner-to-corner strategy again.

Repeat this, and you will defeat Goumang, leading to one of the darkest, most unsettling scenes within gaming I have witnessed in some time. As for rewards, you'll gain yet another Sol Seal, along with Ready To Eat Rations, that can be gifted to ShaunShaun, and a Standard Component.

Nine Sols With its striking hand-drawn art style, Nine Sols is an action platformer from RedCandleGames that follows Yi, who must become one with the way of Tao to defeat the fearsome 9 Sols. Platform(s) PC Released May 29, 2024 Developer(s) RedCandleGames Publisher(s) RedCandleGames Genre(s) Action , Platformer , Soulslike Engine Unity