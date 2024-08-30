Guangmou is one of the easiest bosses during Chapter 1 of Black Myth: Wukong. This PC and PS5 game, however, does have a bit of a challenge that will keep you stuck on this boss for a while. Here's how to take out Guangmou in this game.

Preparing for Guangmou

To get ready for Guangmou, you should do the following:

Self-Advance and boost up your Robust Constitution and Rampant Vigor for more health and stamina.

Upgrade your character with Deft Evasion and Simian Ability to reduce the stamina cost of dodging and improve the dodge ability itself.

Craft armor to gain defense and other passive bonuses

Buy Antimiasma Powder from the Store at any incense location.

How to Defeat Guangmou

Guangmou is a fairly difficult boss in comparison to the deadly Wandering Wight and highly-maneuverable Guangzhi. He uses poison as his main attack that can cause damage over time if you're inflicted with it too much. If you see your HP getting lower and a green mist around your monkey protagonist, you're poisoned. Thankfully, you can use an Antimiasma Powder to counter it and remove the Poisoned State. You'll even get a significant resistance to poison for a short duration.

One of Guangmou's main attacks is blue projectiles that are sent in the air directly towards you. These can be easily countered by using a Staff Spin. On a controller, it's the left trigger button (or L2 for DualShock/DualSense users). You can get some decent combos on this guy while he's not moving. B careful, as he can spit out poisonous fumes from his mouth, Asuka-style. You also don't want to get greedy as Guangmou can launch a blue aura sending you back.

Try to level up to around 15-20 for an easier time with this battle.

At one point during the fight, Guangmou will summon worms from the ground, which spit poison at you. Dodge these projectiles and try to hit them to eliminate these pests. They will borrow back into the ground after a little while, though. Guangmou also releases a whirlwind towards you. Simply move to the right or the left or sprint out of its vicinity.

If you use Guangzhi's form against Guangmou, you'll be able to deal a lot of damage from using that transformation's Moon Chase attack. It looks similar to Sora's Sonic Blade from Kingdom Hearts. You can quickly burn Guangmou with Guangzhi's attacks, lending to more damage.

Guangmou can be used a spirit in Black Myth: Wukong.

Rewards for Beating Guangmou

By defeating Guangmou, you'll gain the following: